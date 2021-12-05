ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Jennings

Jennings Times
Jennings Times
 5 days ago

(Jennings, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jennings. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXEzF_0dEhbsMc00

811 W Plaquemine Street, Jennings, 70546

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1965

NEWLY REMODELED! MOVE RIGHT IN! PRECIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH COTTAGE HOME IN JENNINGS features an updated kitchen with gas range, spacious dining and living rooms with refinished original wood plank floors! Ceilings are sheetrock with recessed lighting! Bathroom boasts a tankless water heater. Outdoor storage shed has an enclosed laundry room, with lighted, covered walkway from back door to shed. Plenty of yard for outside activities and entertaining! Home is located in Flood zone X which typically means no flood insurance is required. All measurements +/-.

For open house information, contact CANDACE CONNER, EXP REALTY LLC at 337-522-7554

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21009256)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KuO8n_0dEhbsMc00

921 Fourth Street, Mermentau, 70556

2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful well maintained home sitting on 3.8 acres. Reclaimed wood was used to build walls, floors, and trim. You would have a hard time finding this quality of wood anywhere today. 18' x 24' outdoor kitchen/man cave, 30' x 50' workshop/storage. Above ground pool with wood deck. All furniture and appliances go with the house.

For open house information, contact DONNIE DAIGLE, FLAVIN REALTY at 337-478-8530

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21008875)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuHuR_0dEhbsMc00

4031 Canary Place, Jennings, 70546

4 Beds 2 Baths | $224,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in None

New homes in Heritage Fields! In this community, the focus is on homebuyers looking to achieve the benefits of homeownership or upgrade their existing home. With a variety of floor plans to choose from, these homes range from 1,447 - 2,772 sq. ft. Stop by our model home today or give us a call to learn more! You won't want to pass up this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Mark Wright D.R. Horton - Louisiana West

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24913-249-24913-249130000-0085)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aqbC_0dEhbsMc00

4048 Canary Place, Jennings, 70546

4 Beds 2 Baths | $238,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,079 Square Feet | Built in None

New homes in Heritage Fields! In this community, the focus is on homebuyers looking to achieve the benefits of homeownership or upgrade their existing home. With a variety of floor plans to choose from, these homes range from 1,447 - 2,772 sq. ft. Stop by our model home today or give us a call to learn more! You won't want to pass up this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Mark Wright D.R. Horton - Louisiana West

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24913-249-24913-249130000-0059)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jennings, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Jennings, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Room#Recessed Lighting#Flood Insurance#Exp Realty Llc#Heritage Fields
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jennings Times

Jennings Times

Jennings, LA
94
Followers
293
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jennings Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy