Take a look at these homes for sale in Jennings

811 W Plaquemine Street, Jennings, 70546 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1965

NEWLY REMODELED! MOVE RIGHT IN! PRECIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH COTTAGE HOME IN JENNINGS features an updated kitchen with gas range, spacious dining and living rooms with refinished original wood plank floors! Ceilings are sheetrock with recessed lighting! Bathroom boasts a tankless water heater. Outdoor storage shed has an enclosed laundry room, with lighted, covered walkway from back door to shed. Plenty of yard for outside activities and entertaining! Home is located in Flood zone X which typically means no flood insurance is required. All measurements +/-.

For open house information, contact CANDACE CONNER, EXP REALTY LLC at 337-522-7554

921 Fourth Street, Mermentau, 70556 2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful well maintained home sitting on 3.8 acres. Reclaimed wood was used to build walls, floors, and trim. You would have a hard time finding this quality of wood anywhere today. 18' x 24' outdoor kitchen/man cave, 30' x 50' workshop/storage. Above ground pool with wood deck. All furniture and appliances go with the house.

For open house information, contact DONNIE DAIGLE, FLAVIN REALTY at 337-478-8530

4031 Canary Place, Jennings, 70546 4 Beds 2 Baths | $224,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in None

New homes in Heritage Fields! In this community, the focus is on homebuyers looking to achieve the benefits of homeownership or upgrade their existing home. With a variety of floor plans to choose from, these homes range from 1,447 - 2,772 sq. ft. Stop by our model home today or give us a call to learn more! You won't want to pass up this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Mark Wright D.R. Horton - Louisiana West

4048 Canary Place, Jennings, 70546 4 Beds 2 Baths | $238,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,079 Square Feet | Built in None

For open house information, contact Mark Wright D.R. Horton - Louisiana West