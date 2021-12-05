Lake Geneva-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lake Geneva, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lake Geneva. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

N6814 Avataia Trl, Elkhorn, 53121 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,775 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home on a full acre. Large kitchen with custom oak cabinetry, granite counters, updated appliances and a butler's pantry for more space. Custom built in shelving and desk. Interior doors are updated to solid oak 6-panel doors. Exterior has been fully updated with newer roof, windows, siding and a large sun porch featuring a newer hot tub. Garage is a mechanic's dream with a built in car lift and pelt stove to keep you warm. Dry basement has new drain tile with lifetime transferable warranty and 3 sump pumps. Fully upgraded electric to 200 amp with a separate box for the garage. Oak floors in bedrooms under carpet per seller.

10208 North Main Street, Richmond, 60071 5 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,512 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Looking for Romance? This beautiful 1895 duplex embodies the quaint and charming history of Richmond itself! The family story says that great grandpa hand dug every inch of the basement. This magnificent piece of local history has been in the same family from the time it was built until now. Are you ready to add to the legacy? It is a true two flat with both interior and exterior staircases to the upper level. Live in one level and rent out the other. Or run your business in the lower level and live upstairs. County records show a total of 2,512 square feet of space. The main level has a huge parlor, dining room, front porch and an inviting 16x16 back porch. You won't want to leave! 3 bedrooms, kitchen and a brand new bathroom complete this first floor. Upstairs is big, big, big. Large Kitchen and Living Room and 2 good sized bedrooms with lots of storage and a single hall bath. Lovely, private back yard with so much inviting green space and a roomy garage. This property is full of promise for your next chapter. Non conventional financing will likely be needed since the home is in the business district and has two distinct living spaces. There is a large side drive with ample room for parking and a nice front lawn perfect for your lawn chair to watch the homecoming parade! Roof was a complete tear off about 15 years ago with new sheathing and shingles per owner. Both water heaters are new, per owner. Electric, water, gas are separately metered for each unit. There is a water softener for the lower level. Some updates are still needed. Come and make this your home!

2724 Mason St, Delavan, 53115 4 Beds 1 Bath | $192,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

BRAND NEW ROOF, FURNACE AND KITCHEN APPLIANCES!!!! Many updates to this home located one street over from Delavan Lake on a large corner lot! Delmar lake access. HUGE Master with walk in closet. Dimensions to be verified by buyer if important. Selling as is. Current well and water inspection available by request! Property has well water but municipal sewer. Listing agent is owner.

W9215 Lake Lorraine Rd, Delavan, 53115 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Giddy up! Bring your Horses, Kids and Family out to the Country! Like gardening? Plenty of space for that too! 1.5 acres, nice & private, 7 miles South of Whitewater, in Whitewater School District. 3 Bedroom Ranch features large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and if you are a Gardener, there is a ''cold closet'' to store all your canning goods. Living room offers large windows, a fireplace & laminate floors. Full walkout unfinished basement w/poured walls and 2nd bathroom. Wrap around deck & cement patio in back, grape arbor overlooking the private backyard.The 20 X 44 Quanset-Hut Style Garage can fit up to 6 cars or convert to a Horse Barn! Did we mention '' Lake Rights'' to Lake Lorraine & Turtle Lake via Boat Launch & ''Access'' to Whitewater Lake via Kettle Moraine Sate Park

