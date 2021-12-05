Check out these homes for sale in Ogdensburg now

(Ogdensburg, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ogdensburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

720 Elizabeth Street, Ogdensburg, 13669 6 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This beautiful 6 BR, 2 bath, with fully fenced in yard, above ground pool and storage shed is move in ready! There is a large living room as you enter the home, followed with 2 BR, and a full bath with tub/shower combo on the first floor. The kitchen is also large and sits towards the back of the home overlooking a dining room and window into the back yard. Plenty of storage and mudroom with sliding doors for any outdoor items. 4 additional BRs and a very large bath with tub on the second level. Storage shed out back with a larger fenced in yard. A finished deck outback to oversee the above ground pool, fire pit & yard.

912 Main St., Morristown, 13664 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in 1900

House is currently used as a rental with attached law office. House can easily be converted back to a single family residence or live in one half and rent the other. Property currently has 2 new furnaces that were installed in 2019 and one water heater.

314 St. Lawrence Avenue, Ogdensburg, 13669 2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1890

2 BR, 1 Bath home in the city on a deep lot with above ground pool, attached deck and 1 stall detached garage that sits on the back of the deep lot. Enclosed Entry leads into foyer with double living room, formal dining, eat in kitchen and enclosed side porch all on main level. The second floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bath with new flooring. Vinyl siding, paved drive, updated replacement windows and gutters allows for easy maintenance on the exterior. Great price on this listing!

312 Clark St., Ogdensburg, 13669 3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 706 Square Feet | Built in 1890

This home is close to shopping and not far from schools. How can you beat this affordable price for a three bedroom home? It features a deep yard that connects to a lane for great off street parking. It also has main floor laundry and a large eat in kitchen. This is a well kept home and a must see. Gas heat for the year is $825 Electric is approx. $90 a month Water and Ser is $782 Taxes are approx. $1292

