On the hunt for a home in Vidalia? These houses are on the market

605 Homestead Rd., Vidalia, 30474 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, split floor plan home conveniently located in the Homestead Estates Subdivision. This home boast multiple living and dining spaces great for entertaining family and guest. The main living area has vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and French doors that open up to a fully glassed in back porch. There is a formal dining room just off the kitchen and main living area, as well as a breakfast area. The master bedroom is off the main living area and includes a master bath with his and her vanities. The other two bedrooms and full bath are on the other side of the home. There is a dedicated laundry room and lots of closets for storage. The exterior of the home has a healthy landscaping of shrubs, trees and flowering plants. This property also includes a bonus 18x20 Gathering house with lean to extensions great for covered storage or a grilling / cooking area. For more information or to schedule a viewing please call Ross Kelly @ 912-293-0717.

116 N Jefferson St Ext, Lyons, 30436 4 Beds 2 Baths | $186,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,986 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This brick ranch 4 bed 2 bath home is located in a well-established neighborhood in Lyons! This home has a split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and a guest bath on one side and the large master bedroom and bathroom on the other side. The original hardwood flooring is beautiful. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinet space and a great pantry/laundry room for extra storage. The exterior of the home features a 2 car carport in addition to a metal carport and storage building in the back. Call Melvin "Charles" Tapley for more details.

3776 Ga Hwy 280, Vidalia, 30474 3 Beds 3 Baths | $669,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,022 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Amazing opportunity to own 27 acres and a stocked 14 acre pond just outside of Vidalia on Hwy 280. Beautiful home with original hardwoods and spectacular views. Large Kitchen with custom cabinets, breakfast room and a dining room spacious enough for 20+. Huge master bedroom with a closet to match. Everything about this property is truly amazing. Call Pat Mitchell 912-585-3139.

176 N Gwinnett St. Ext., Lyons, 30436 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,898 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This 3 bed/2 bath home boasts an open living/kitchen/dining area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Down the hall you will find two guest rooms that share a hall bath and a master bedroom with en-suite bath. There is a room on the other side of the living area being used as storage (not pictured), but could be a game room, office, or possible 4th bedroom. This home also features a huge laundry/utility room. A great back porch and a beautiful wooded 1 acre lot are icing on the cake! Call Sara Brown at 912-293-2225 for more information.

