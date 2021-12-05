Check out these homes for sale in Perryville now

(Perryville, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Perryville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1306 West St. Joseph Street, Perryville, 63775 4 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This 1.5 story fixer-upper is priced right for the investor! This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers 1092 sf of living area. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level with an additional 2 bedrooms and a half bath on the upper level. The home offers pine flooring throughout, even under the bit of carpet that the home has. This home offers a full, walk-up basement and an attached carport located on the rear of the home. This home provides you the opportunity to invest in real estate at a low price and put some sweat equity into this home for greater returns. This home is zoned commercial so has additional opportunities for the business owner who is looking for a high traffic location. Take a look to see if this property meets your needs!

208 East North Street, Perryville, 63775 4 Beds 3 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,993 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Don’t delay in checking out this 2 story charmer. Dwelling has been here since 1920 for year the Pearce’s has gone to great lengths to maintain and update this beautiful home during their ownership to ensure its existence will be around for years to come for everyone to enjoy. This homestead is overflowing with 2993 of finished living space. There is gorgeous hardwood flooring around every turn. You will love the kitchen/dining/family area in the rear of the home that walks out deck and a patio area with a beautiful view of Willow Pond, along with a fenced in back yard. Also, includes a charming enclosed front porch along upper balconies. This one of kind 2 story home that has been tastefully restored with modern flair and amenities while retaining the character, it’s ready for its new owner!

2154 Port Perry Dr., Perryville, 63775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Back on the market at no fault of sellers! Tucked away in the beautiful Lake Perry community in Perryville, Missouri, minutes away from Highway 55, this cute property is just what you’ve been looking for. You’ll love what this property has to offer: One-and-a half story and balcony with lake views Three bedroom Two bathroom Cozy, cabin feel Spacious yard for gatherings Walking distance to the lake, pool, and community restaurant Schedule your private showing today before this priced to sell property is off the market. Hurry, the lake life is calling you!

302 North Walnut, Perryville, 63775 6 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,305 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Built in 1906, this amazing all brick 3 story home has been completely remodeled and is move-in ready! This home offers 5-6 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 3305 sf of living area. The home offers all of the charm of its era but with all the modern amenities you desire. The kitchen offers a farmhouse sink, newer shaker cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and a massive center island that can seat all of your houseguests. The main level master offers built-in closets and has an attached master suite with a dual sink vanity and tiled walk-in shower. You’ll also find a half bath and a laundry room on the main level. The second level offers four generously sized bedrooms and a full bath while the third level offers a large open room to use as you please. Newer windows, roof, plumbing, hvac and so much more! A partially covered patio overlooks the enormous backyard consisting of 4 city lots where you will find the original Walnut tree that the street is named after. This is a must-see home!

