Arkadelphia, AR

Check out these homes on the Arkadelphia market now

Arkadelphia Today
 5 days ago

(Arkadelphia, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Arkadelphia. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

219 Riverside Drive, Arkadelphia, 71923

3 Beds 3 Baths | $246,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,752 Square Feet | Built in 1964

A rare find!! Very Private, Split Level home near OBU and Downtown. Solid polished Rock flooring in the upstairs entry, kitchen breakfast and informal Great room. Heart Pine plank flooring in the Living and Dining rooms. 2 Rock fireplaces, Tall vaulted ceilings, Tongue and groove wooden walls, a 40' wide deck, high in the trees and another one downstairs, just outside the main Bedroom. Many unique features in this one-of-a-kind home. Over 2700 sq. ft.

120 N 16Th Street, Arkadelphia, 71923

5 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,855 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Duplex for sale! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath and 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, new water heaters, no central heat and air, gas connections, and 110 installed outlets for window units. Gas heater connections in almost every room throughout! Bath sides are vacate for the while the seller completed a light remodel. Was getting $400 and $350 for the units per month. Prime for investment opportunity!

333 N 13Th Street, Arkadelphia, 71923

4 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,760 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Nestled a block from Henderson State University Campus and nearby Ouachita Baptist University... Boasting GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS, Large Secondary Bedrooms, updated bathrooms, added pantry, and ALL NEW WINDOWS! Formal dining room, LARGE living room and a MASSIVE UPSTAIRS BEDROOM AND FULL BATH is perfect for your family! Detached Shed for all your tools - Drive through driveway to make it easy for you and your guest on this corner lot located @ Henderson Street & North 13th Street! slide 20 of 28

219 North Park Drive, Arkadelphia, 71923

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1988

3 BR. 2 BA. home on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac. Large great room with tall ceiling and fireplace with insert. Separate Dining area with hardwood floors, Large kitchen with tile floors and some built in appliances. Large Sunroom, plus a separate shop building with garage door and electricity. Separate slab and driveway for RV or boat storage, inside the fence. Sprinkler system, Covered front porch. Oversized double garage with auto-opener. The old carpet was removed, making way for your choice to replace.

