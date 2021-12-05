Lexington-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lexington, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lexington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2 Wild Turkey Rd, Lexington, 24450 4 Beds 4 Baths | $359,000 | 3,263 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This large, all-brick home with attached two car garage is the perfect place for a family. There are four bedrooms; two on the first level to include the master and two on the second level. The home also has four full baths; three on the first level to include the master bath and one on the second level. There is a spacious living room and dining room combination with fireplace and hardwood floors and attached sunroom. The exterior offers a porch in the front and a deck in the back along with a storage shed. Home has a new roof, just installed. Property is located in the peaceful Birdfield subdivision. Easy drive to downtown Lexington for restaurants, shopping, and schools.

For open house information, contact John Czekner Jr., Sterling Prop & Management LLC at 540-462-3770

2233 Forest Ave, Buena Vista, 24416 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | 2,171 Square Feet | Built in 1898

Gorgeous home located on two, level, city lots in the heart of Buena Vista! The character of this home is second to none and presents so much opportunity. Front door enters into a sprawling foyer with staircase and beautiful hardwoods. Just off the foyer is the main living room, which leads to the dining room, den, kitchen and full bathroom. The second floor hosts four bedrooms and one full bath, all of which are spacious. The ceiling height is fantastic and the natural light in amdurndance. Enjoy the beautiful wrap around front porch and the open lot, perfect for play or gardening. Property also offers a garage or workshop space. Walking distance to the heart of downtown Buena Vista and Southern Virginia University.

For open house information, contact Kara F. Braddick, James Wm. Moore Real Estate Co. at 540-460-4602

1255 Cedar Ave, Buena Vista, 24416 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,830 | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Come home to this cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. This affordable home offers oak hardwood floors, covered front porch, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, recent updates including thermopane windows, and upgraded electrical. Features include a large rear deck for grilling, fenced yard, and garden shed for your tools. No money down possible, buying is more affordable than renting. Call today!

For open house information, contact Jeff Black, Lexington Real Estate Connection at 540-463-2016

609 Fitzlee St, Glasgow, 24555 2 Beds 1 Bath | $97,300 | Single Family Residence | 878 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great starter home or investment property in Glasgow. Quiet street in a small town. Parks and ballfields close by. Close to work in the industrial complex.Schools are: Natural Bridge Elementary, Maury River Middle, and Rockbridge High

For open house information, contact ROBERT LINDAMOOD, EXP REALTY LLC - FREDERICKSBURG at 866-825-7169