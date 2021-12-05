Check out these homes on the Magnolia market now

(Magnolia, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Magnolia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3731 Columbia Rd 85 S, Magnolia, 71753 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1962

NEW LISTING - EMERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT - SCHOOL BUS TURNS AROUND IN DRIVEWAY



3 BEDROOMS(MASTER SUITE IS LARGE)

2 BATHROOMS

OPEN LIVING DINING AND KITCHEN

2 CAR GARAGE

2 SHEDS



15 MIN FROM HAYNESVILLE

35 MIN TO MAGNOLIA

20 MIN TO ELDORADO



SWATCO INTERNET



FROM MAGNOLIA GO OUT CALHOUN RD(COLUMBIA RD 11) UNTIL YOU COME TO HWY 98

TURN RIGHT GO UNTIL SHARP S CURVE IN ATLANTA TURN LEFT

PROPERTY IS APPROXIMATELY 7 MILES ON LEFT.



CALL CINDY MARTIN - 870-904-1439 OR KRYSTAL GOODWIN - 870-510-0506 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

For open house information, contact Krystal Goodwin/Cindy Martin Team, Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals at 870-510-0506

350 W University, Magnolia, 71753 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,409 Square Feet | Built in 1960

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR FIRST TIME HOMEBUYER! AFFORDABLE, IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD AND NEAR SAU. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS. THE LAUNDRY/MUD ROOM IS EQUIPPED WITH A SHOWER AND LOTS OF STORAGE CABINETS.



ADD YOUR PERSONAL TOUCHES AND THIS COULD BE YOUR FOREVER HOME!



AN ADDITIONAL ADJOINING +/-6.94 ACRES COULD BE PURCHASED!



CALL KIM FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING 870-904-3111



***ALL MEASUREMENT ARE FROM COUNTY TAX RECOREDS. IF EXACT MEASUREMENT ARE REQUIRED THEN PROPERTY SHOULD BE INDEPENDENTLAY MEASURED***

For open house information, contact Kim Hunter, Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals at 870-510-0506

450 Whippoorwill Road, Magnolia, 71753 3 Beds 5 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,945 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful 2 story home sitting on 4.19 acres in the country, but close to the city.

Features indclude:

Large Master Bedroom downstairs with fireplace

Master bathroom with seperate tub and shower

Study

Formal Dining Room

Formal Living Room with fireplace

Kitchen with granite countertops and a butcher block bar

Hearth Room

Laundry Room with Bathroom included

2 car garage with and additional 2 car detached garage

2 bedrooms upstairs with bathrooms in each

Lots of attic storage

Iron fencing

Deck off of back with landscaped yard and foutain

For open house information, contact Susan Franks Braswell, Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals at 870-510-0506

955 Highland, Magnolia, 71753 4 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,484 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Located in one of Magnolia’s most desirable neighborhoods is a 3,484 square foot home on almost an acre with a flagstone walkway to the front door. The home received a seven-month complete renovation in 2013. Built in 1959, this large rambler style home boasts large rooms plus ample storage, and it is perfect for those looking to spread out. It has four large bedrooms and 2.5 beautiful bathrooms, and two incredible living areas. Den has fireplace. The kitchen is a cook’s dream with tons of cabinets, impressive counterspace, a movable island, coffee bar and great appliances including a double oven and five burner Jenn-Aire Gas cooktop and dishwasher. There are two places to enjoy eating with your family: a breakfast area in kitchen and in the dining room. Home offers 100 recessed lights, quartz in bathrooms, 2 ½ inch custom wood blinds throughout home and security system. The master suite is very spacious, and you will certainly want to retreat to the spa-like master bathroom. Relax in the large Jacuzzi tub or enjoy the tile shower with rainhead and multiple body sprays. It is truly a retreat! This master bathroom also features his and her vanities and custom cabinetry. The roof is five years old and 5 ton central and air unit installed in 2013.

Outside of home has numerous upgrades, including fresh landscaping, updated sprinkler system, a wood privacy fence, 10’ x15’ storage building, with kids’ playhouse and leaf-guard gutters with downspouts. The flagstone covered patio is perfect for outdoor grilling. Washer, dryer, bedroom drapes, bug system and doghouse do not convey. This house is a must to see!

Call Linda Anders at 234-5060 or come by Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals at 1207 North Jackson.

Square footage is per county tax records. If exact square footage is desired please have independently measured.

For open house information, contact Linda Anders, Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals at 870-510-0506