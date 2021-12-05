ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Check out these homes for sale in New Ulm now

New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 5 days ago

(New Ulm, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Ulm than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGa0u_0dEhbima00

619 Sw Walnut Street, Sleepy Eye, 56085

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,901 Square Feet | Built in None

Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home with main floor bedroom and main floor laundry. Some updates include new electrical throughout the home, newer stove, washer, dryer, water heater, water softener, entry doors, remodeled bathroom, new carpet upstairs and a newer roof. Also theirs an oversize two stall detached garage which is insulated and heated plus two additional storage sheds. Why rent? Call today for a showing!

For open house information, contact Randal Peterson, KRENZ REAL ESTATE & AUCTIONEERING I at 507-359-7546

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASMMN-7028320)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCfET_0dEhbima00

319 N Washington, New Ulm, 56073

2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in None

1 1/2 story brick home featuring two bedrooms, 1 bath, wood floors, newer windows, updated living room and two stalls of garage. Bonus: He/She Shed!

For open house information, contact Kory Kettner, CENTURY 21 RED SHOE REALTY at 507-359-9212

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASMMN-7028708)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dlw1B_0dEhbima00

515 N Minnesota Street, New Ulm, 56073

2 Beds 2 Baths | $164,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,325 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Welcome Home. This charming home has so much to offer. Beautiful woodwork, stained glass window and details throughout. 2 bedrooms, and 2 bath with a family room or guest room located in the lower level provides plenty of space to grow into. Enjoy coffee on the patio looking out into the beautiful yard. Garage offers lots of room for toys, including workbench. Additional parking space for a camper or trailer as well. The front porch is a perfect place to watch the world go by. A short walking distance to downtown, close to all the shops and restaurants. Don't miss out on this great home! (Agent is related to seller)

For open house information, contact Stacey Watje, Scenic City Realty, LLC at 507-627-1994

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6124820)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqsBH_0dEhbima00

1440 N 7Th Street, New Ulm, 56073

4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,920 Square Feet | Built in None

Spectacular rambler!! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom (including a master suite) home features updates throughout, open concept kitchen, dining and living room, finished basement (with amazing family room) and 3 stall attached garage that has heat, air conditioning AND plumbing! Check it out today!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Hanson, New Ulm Real Estate LLC at 507-233-7653

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASMMN-7028707)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
New Ulm, MN
New Ulm, MN
Business
New Ulm, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Restaurants#Scenic City Realty#Llc
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Ulm Voice

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm, MN
54
Followers
320
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy