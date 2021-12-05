Check out these homes for sale in New Ulm now

(New Ulm, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Ulm than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

619 Sw Walnut Street, Sleepy Eye, 56085 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,901 Square Feet | Built in None

Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home with main floor bedroom and main floor laundry. Some updates include new electrical throughout the home, newer stove, washer, dryer, water heater, water softener, entry doors, remodeled bathroom, new carpet upstairs and a newer roof. Also theirs an oversize two stall detached garage which is insulated and heated plus two additional storage sheds. Why rent? Call today for a showing!

For open house information, contact Randal Peterson, KRENZ REAL ESTATE & AUCTIONEERING I at 507-359-7546

319 N Washington, New Ulm, 56073 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in None

1 1/2 story brick home featuring two bedrooms, 1 bath, wood floors, newer windows, updated living room and two stalls of garage. Bonus: He/She Shed!

For open house information, contact Kory Kettner, CENTURY 21 RED SHOE REALTY at 507-359-9212

515 N Minnesota Street, New Ulm, 56073 2 Beds 2 Baths | $164,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,325 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Welcome Home. This charming home has so much to offer. Beautiful woodwork, stained glass window and details throughout. 2 bedrooms, and 2 bath with a family room or guest room located in the lower level provides plenty of space to grow into. Enjoy coffee on the patio looking out into the beautiful yard. Garage offers lots of room for toys, including workbench. Additional parking space for a camper or trailer as well. The front porch is a perfect place to watch the world go by. A short walking distance to downtown, close to all the shops and restaurants. Don't miss out on this great home! (Agent is related to seller)

For open house information, contact Stacey Watje, Scenic City Realty, LLC at 507-627-1994

1440 N 7Th Street, New Ulm, 56073 4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,920 Square Feet | Built in None

Spectacular rambler!! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom (including a master suite) home features updates throughout, open concept kitchen, dining and living room, finished basement (with amazing family room) and 3 stall attached garage that has heat, air conditioning AND plumbing! Check it out today!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Hanson, New Ulm Real Estate LLC at 507-233-7653