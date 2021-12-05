Check out these homes for sale in Union City now

(Union City, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Union City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

424 W Florida, Union City, 38261 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,027 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Quaint bungalow nestled in the heart of town with gorgeous lot and shade trees. Original features include hardwood floors, mantles, doors, and trim work. Huge detached shop, and almost an acre lot. Development potential!

For open house information, contact JIM DOUGLAS, FULLER PARTNERS REAL ESTATE, INC. at 731-885-8041

5387 Walter Whipple, Union City, 38261 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This property sits on approx 8.62+- acres & features large stocked pond, two 75 x 45 shops, guest house/mother-in-law suite, 2 storage sheds, & long drive-way up to a gorgeous home that has been family owned since 1965. Currently, guest house is rented out for $400/month & is approx. 900 sq ft, completely remodeled in 2019. No matter where you are on this property, you will have seclusion & beautiful scenery. This home has access to high-speed fiber optic internet.

For open house information, contact ADRIENNE HARDIN, RE/MAX UNITED, LLC at 731-588-4100

684 N Church, Rives, 38253 4 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,416 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This is a manufactured home with such fantastic upgrades that it looks like a site built home. 4BD, sunporch screened-in and a double car garage added to make it a beautiful ranch style home. Property also includes 30x38 shop in the backyard. All foundations, HVAC, and porches were raised to accomodate any rise in water in Rives due to the fact that it is in a flood zone. This is a great value for living or renting. GREAT investment property!!!

For open house information, contact TERRY R. PETTY, FULLER PARTNERS REAL ESTATE, INC. at 731-885-8041

805 Nelson, Union City, 38261 2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Quaint town home located in Pleasant Valley Subdivision ready for you to make yours. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, custom cabinetry in kitchen and attached garage. Large living space with new flooring, fresh paint throughout and private patio. Master bedroom features large bathroom, walk in closet and vaulted ceiling. Great investment property or buy it for yourself and move right in!

For open house information, contact JIM DOUGLAS, FULLER PARTNERS REAL ESTATE, INC. at 731-885-8041