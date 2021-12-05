Take a look at these homes for sale in Astoria

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Astoria, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Astoria. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

640 Sw Cedar Ave, Warrenton, 97146

5 Beds 2 Baths | $449,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Great location by schools in nice established neighborhood. Main level has living, dining, kitchen, main bath, bedroom & deck entrance. Daylight basement boasts three BR's and was completely remodeled recently, including bathroom (not pictured). Upper level '5th' BR is really a spacious loft that can sleep 4, 2 twins on either side.

For open house information, contact Greg Messick, RealtyNET, LLC at 800-883-6905

4542 Leif Erikson Dr, Astoria, 97103

4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,547 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Cape Cod home with an abundance of room for your family to sprawl out! Over 2500 sq ft & 3 levels of living space includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a bonus room in the completely finished basement that could be turned into a 5th bedroom, office/den, craft room, man cave or whatever you'd like. Sweet little deck on the side to enjoy the outdoors on those summer days. Close to park, down town, schools, shopping and more!

For open house information, contact Erkan Koyuncu, RE/MAX River and Sea at 503-338-5200

92642 T T Larson Rd, Astoria, 97103

5 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,776 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Spacious country home with room for livestock, horses, gardens or your toys the possibilities are endless! Home features 5 large bedrooms, 3 of them have walk in closets. There's a 4car attached garage and a 24 x 24 shop. 2 stall barn with a tack room, and other outbuildings along with 2 fenced pastures. Enjoy mountain views from the large deck to start your morning. Bring a little elbow grease and imagination to make this your dream home.

For open house information, contact Jeff Yarbor, Keller Williams Realty Professionals at 503-546-9955

90540 Wind And Sea Loop, Warrenton, 97146

4 Beds 2 Baths | $726,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,210 Square Feet | Built in 2021

What could be better than a new home at the beach? You'll love the layout of this Single level at the Dunes on an acre lot built by Montrose Homes. From the covered front porch to the vaulted great room this NW Ranch is sure to please!Large master suite features walk-in closet, double sinks and soaking tub! Island kitchen with quartz counters, white cabinetry & stainless appliances and pantry. Double car garage and covered patio complete this beautiful home.

For open house information, contact Jennie Morisse, Keller Williams Sunset Astoria at 503-741-9820

