Check out these homes on the Emporia market now

(Emporia, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Emporia. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1205 West End Drive, Emporia, 23847 3 Beds 3 Baths | $216,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,295 Square Feet | Built in 1947

LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE! Beautiful Colonial Home Remodeled 2017 Open Living/Kitchen/Dining Area-kitchen upgrades with GRANITE!.WOOD floors are gorgeous! Fireplace for cozy winter weather, Glassed Sunporch for office or additional living space. Half Bath down. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths up--Master is large space! Basement is great storage PLUS Detached Garage with extra space. Lovely back yard with PATIO! Paved drive wraps around home for easy access & unloading groceries onto the screened back porch.

1512 Watkins Dr, Emporia, 23847 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,762 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Newer home (1998) in an established neighborhood just outside of city limits of Emporia. Easy access for commuters to Interstate 95, Highway 58, and Highway 301. Ranch style home features spacious family room with fireplace (gas logs) and built -ins for displaying your treasures for the world to see!! Eat-in kitchen with angled work island offering lots of entertaining space. French doors lead from kitchen to a large two level rear deck great for grilling and relaxing. Main bedroom is on back of home and features walk-in closet with organization and its own private, full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms on the front of the house share a full hall bathroom. Laundry room off of kitchen offers passage to the single attached garage with lots of extra storage space and a pedestrian door opening to the side of the home. Concrete driveway and public utilities.

201 Meadow Circle, Emporia, 23847 6 Beds 4 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,895 Square Feet | Built in 2004

LUXURY LIVING! Custom Home, 5-6 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, 2-HALF BATHS (1 has walk-in shower in Jack 'n Jill downstairs). LIVING SPACES include FAMILY ROOM, SUNROOM used as office overlooking the pool, LIVING ROOM, THEATRE ROOM upstairs AND REC ROOM currently a bedroom with BACK STAIRCASE. LOVELY KITCHEN eat-in & bar, DINING ROOM, 2 LAUNDRY ROOMS-upstairs & downstairs. STORAGE & CLOSETS abundant. DOUBLE attached GARAGE. IN-GROUND POOL 18'x36', depths 3-8', liner 3 years old. 2 LOTS meticulously maintained. VINYL FENCING, CONCRETE DRIVE. Come see how this feels!

206 Tall Oaks Drive, Emporia, 23847 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1998

BEAUTIFUL FULL FRONT PORCH 4 BR/3 BATH HOME! Built 1998, in the lovely Tall Oaks neighborhood. Inviting foyer welcomes into the lovely Great Room with 18' vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Beside the fireplace are doors on each side that lead to the private patio in the quiet back yard. Custom shutters in the great room and kitchen convey as well. Kitchen area with island is 14'x22' & includes eat- in dining area that flows into the great room Dining room off of the kitchen provides a private room for entertaining. The large bedrooms have great closet space allowing for ample storage and could easily double as office. Master Bedroom 14'x16' w/ 2 large closets, one walk in, adjoins 9'x12' master bath--dble sink, jetted tub, shower, walk-in closet & ample space and ample space. Second level has 2 very large bedrooms, large closets, a cedar lined closet and a full hall bath. Canadian Maple hardwood floors downs. Energy efficient Phoenix HVAC/water heater on demand 2013. Deck,Brick Sidewalks,Firepit & Pergola, storage building. These home has everything for comfortable living. Large walk in closets in the bedroom and lighted storage in the upstairs. It is a truly a must see.

