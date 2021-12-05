On the hunt for a home in Marble Falls? These houses are on the market

(Marble Falls, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marble Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

111 E Pine, Granite Shoals, 78654 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,339 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New home with Lake LBJ water access nearby. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, large open concept living area, granite counters in kitchen and baths and tile floors in all areas except bedrooms which are carpet. Completion Spring of 2022. Color/design selections have been made. $1500 design fee change if buyer chooses to make upgrades or color changes. Please contact agent for addresses of homes which are the same floor plan and currently under contract that can be viewed. Photos shown in MLS are of a finished home with same floor plan and finish out. Back on the market as of 11/15/21. Home is framed and dried in.

101 E Wildflower Blvd, Marble Falls, 78654 4 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,680 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This spacious home is located in the core of Marble Falls near schools, coffee shops, HEB, and Lake Marble Falls. New carpet, fresh paint, finished-out 2-car garage with speckled epoxy flooring, and new appliances in just the last few years. The landscaped lawn welcomes you to the front door and the property hosts two great trees which canopy shade on both the front and backyard. If you need a home with 4+ bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, convenient half-bath off the downstairs living area, and a bonus living upstairs, look no further. In terms of location, space, and price, you won't find a better option than this. Call your realtor today to setup a showing!

123 Lost, Horseshoe Bay, 78657 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,999 | Condominium | 1,173 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This well-located condominium is on the 18th hole of Slick Rock Golf Course. One-level, open floor plan, condo on the second story featuring high vaulted ceilings and tree-top views. This unit includes surround sound, a security system, walk-in closets, and extra storage in the garage. Would make the perfect getaway spot in a highly desirable location within the beautiful hill country. Within a very short drive of Lake LBJ and the Horseshoe Bay Resort. The condo is to be sold AS-IS, with the exception of the hole in the deck.

1000 The Cape #44, Horseshoe Bay, 78657 3 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Condominium | 1,602 Square Feet | Built in 2006

The unit is being sold unfurnished. This freshly painted, furnished Cottonwood Waters Condo is located in the heart of Horseshoe Bay Resort. Brand new Wood Floors throughout living room and bedrooms. Close to the amenities such as Yacht Club, Spa, Marina, Tennis Courts and Lakeside Grill, it's location is perfect. The tiled patio has views of open water and perfect for watching the beautiful Hill Country Sunsets. The kitchen with stainless steel appliances and open family room makes it a great gathering place.

