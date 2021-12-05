Take a look at these homes for sale in Levelland

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Levelland, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Levelland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

401 Austin Street, Levelland, 79336

2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in None

Home has nearly all been freshly painted, beautiful hardwood flooring and partly vinyl plank in kitchen and bath, bed rooms and hall. Newer windows, large laundry room and nice back yard with good fence and storm cellar. This is BUY One and get 2! Small 2 bedroom guest house like free, both on same lot. Sold together. Guest house needs some repair.Total approximate Sq ft living area from Appraisal District for both houses added together is 1740.

For open house information, contact Gwen Jackson, Jackson Real Estate at 806-894-0197

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202109098)

208 13Th Street, Levelland, 79336

4 Beds 3 Baths | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in None

This property is being sold AS IS. Good investment property, close to South Plains College and South Elementary School. This property needs a little TLC and could be a great home or a rental. Call for appointment today.

For open house information, contact Brenda Dunlap, Jackson Real Estate at 806-894-0197

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202111676)

1806 Ave H, Levelland, 79336

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in None

Updated home across from the golf course. Large bedrooms, Sunroom or 4th bedroom. Kitchen has granite counter tops. Double carport with converted partial garage for storage or motorcycle/golf cart garage. Shop/man cave in backyard. Patio area off of sunroom. Call your realtor to tour this home.

For open house information, contact Jeanie Brown, Brown Realty at 806-897-0300

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202107694)

1309 Ave C, Levelland, 79336

3 Beds 1 Bath | $108,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,213 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming, cozy home with a big living room. Tons of great natural light! Original wood floors are beautiful. Great location!

For open house information, contact Kim Burrous, Coldwell Banker Trusted Advisors at 806-793-0677

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202111000)

