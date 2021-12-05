Check out these Sandpoint homes on the market

(Sandpoint, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sandpoint. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

263 French Rd, Sandpoint, 83864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,999 | Manufactured Home | 1,965 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Here is your opportunity to move into the highly desirable Selle Valley. Known for its larger parcels, farming community, views of the Selkirk Mountains, and being minutes from Sandpoint, this home is ready for you. The 10 acres is completely level/useable and behind the home is roughly 8.5 acres with nice tall grass; perfect for horses, cows, and or goats. There is plenty of room on the east side of the home for a large garden or barn. No CCRs or HOA to stop your imagination. Inside the home you will enjoy the updated kitchen with a roomy island, vinyl flooring and open space! The master bedroom is large with a large walk-in-closet and the additional bedrooms are spacious. The laundry area is a good size and also can be used as a mud room! The detached garage has power and is insulated! All this on a county maintained road with pavement a short distance (bus school route too). With Schweitzer being 30 minutes away, shopping and dining minutes away, this really is an amazing location!

307 Euclid, Sandpoint, 83864 2 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 809 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Fantastic South-Side Sandpoint location. Walk to the beach or downtown! Current owner has extensively remodeled the home. It now has the charm of a home nearly 100 years old, but the open feel and modern convinces you would expect. Original wood floors were discovered under five layers of flooring and lovingly restored to new condition. Original wood wallboards were also revealed and hand scraped to their original glory in the open kitchen. Fully custom cabinets made from reclaimed wood support the custom solid surface countertops. A new large window and dining area allows you to enjoy the view of the beautiful back yard. Thick insulation, and natural gas forced heat make this nearly 100 year old home much more efficient than most homes this age. A huge, beautiful tree in the front yard adds shade in the summer. Lovely rhododendrons line the home as you walk to the fenced back yard that is your own personal retreat. A fully rebuilt covered deck to enjoy the beautiful yard.

3307 N Goodman Dr, Sandpoint, 83864 4 Beds 2 Baths | $595,829 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre-sold Durham w/ Bonus Room. Upgrades include: Bonus room w/ open railing, extended kitchen island. 4th quarter 2020 pricing.

347 Scott Ln, Sandpoint, 83864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This north Idaho new construction has so much to offer. Only 10 minutes to town and to Schweitzer park and ride. This beautiful home has an open floor plan with a large three car attached garage. The oversized kitchen has a 9 foot island, pantry, and a lot of beautiful cabinets for ample storage needs. All bedrooms are large with walk in closets. A few other features include the 12x14 trex back deck, wyze doorbell, keypad for the front door, blue tooth speaker in master bathroom, and an 800 sq foot unfinished bonus room! This home has a very remote feel but still close to town. Come make this home your new sanctuary. Interior pictures are of a similar finish but not exact.

