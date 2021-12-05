ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

Check out these homes on the Shawano market now

Shawano Digest
Shawano Digest
 5 days ago

(Shawano, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Shawano. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

910 S Evergreen St, Shawano, 54166

3 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,522 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath house located in the City of Shawano. Open Concept, most Appliances Included, Family Room with Patio Doors Leading to Deck, Extra Garage, Storage Shed, Many Updates to include Flooring in Kitchen, Hall & Family Room, Wiring, Garage Door, Windows + more. This is a must see. Drive by Then Call for your Showing.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Rydzewski, RE/MAX North Winds Realty, LLC at 715-851-3637

208 Bellevue Street, Embarrass, 54933

3 Beds 1 Bath | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Affordable 3-bedroom home in the quiet Village of Embarrass. Living room, formal dining room w/hardwood floor, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room on the main level. There is a large bedroom on the upper level. 14x22 deck off the kitchen. The home has many interior updates plus a new roof. 3-car garage, 1-car garage, and garden shed. Large .39-acre yard.

For open house information, contact Gerry O'Connor, Keller Williams Fox Cities at 715-823-5144

449 N Cecil Street, Bonduel, 54107

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1926

This 3 bed 2 bath home has a lot to offer! It has many large updates such as the concrete driveway, siding, roof, windows, furnace, water heater, some electrical and more. This home has a mostly fenced in back yard and is within walking distance to local parks, schools, and restaurants and property is located just a short drive from famous Shawano Lake. Call today to set up a showing!!

For open house information, contact Josh Brokiewicz, Exit Elite Realty at 920-722-1100

129 E Johnson Street, Fond Du Lac, 54933

3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,561 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Rental history great for investor. Large 2 care garage. Updated kitchen, large bedrooms with a beautiful deck in the backyard for relaxation. Property is currently being rented out for $990 per month (utilities not included).

For open house information, contact Tanner Beckman, Beckman Properties at 920-968-6000

