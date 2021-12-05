Take a look at these homes for sale in Barre

(Barre, VT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Barre. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1934 Hallstrom Road, Northfield, 05663 3 Beds 4 Baths | $720,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,024 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This is a one of a kind, truly remarkable property. Where ever you look you will see the care and love that was put into building and maintaining the homes and gardens. The apple tree full of big red apples, the greenhouse full of veggies, tomatoes reaching to to the ceiling! The craftsmanship is exceptional... Beautiful superior quality pegged timber frame construction, with amazing attention to detail...high ceilings, exposed wood and charming custom work. Swim in the sparkling pond... secluded and inviting. Two homes: the main house all amenities included, with wrap around porch/deck and secondly a converted barn/guest house w/covered veranda, sleeping loft, kitchen, hearth, wood stove, dining and living room. There are many updates including updated appliances. Sq footage/room count includes both dwellings,24x36 not including the the wrap around porch & deck on the main home, and the guest cabin is 22x28. In addition finished walk-out/daylight basement + mudroom = 964 sq ft. Groomed grounds, pastoral view, boulders and field stone walls, 2 car sheds and vegetable, orchard, flower and herb gardens. Bed and Breakfast? Enjoy life to the fullest. Experience this home, you will be happy you came!

For open house information, contact Marlene McCarty, McCarty Real Estate at 802-229-9479

49 Hill Street, Barre City, 05641 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Double lot, Barre City, new boiler, new oil tank, hardwood floors, built-ins, fireplace. What more could you ask for. This home has been well cared for over the years and has had all the necessary updates to bring it up to your needs. Nice level back lawn perfect for entertaining or playing lawn games. The well preserved natural woodwork throughout the home shows the care and maintenance that has been provided for years. Basement offers more living space with laundry downstairs more built-ins and the potential to be finished. This cozy home has more than enough room to suit all your needs. Close to all amenities. Make this yours before it's too late.

22 Fuller Street, Montpelier, 05602 2 Beds 1 Bath | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great private Montpelier location back... from the road, on a hillside lot with planted fruit trees and berries. The house has been extensively renovated including partial new foundation under the main house. It was stripped down to the studs and fully insulated with new wiring, plumbing and sheetrock. There are also all new windows, flooring and more. There are 3 rooms upstairs and you walk through one smaller room to get to a large bedroom so you could possibly have 3 bedrooms if you don't mind the walk through room. This house is in a great location with easy walking distance to downtown. Truly a rare find.

107 Maple Grove Street, Barre Town, 05641 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This well-built home sits on .92 acres of beautiful yard surrounded by trees just outside of the city. This property is conveniently located close to Barre Town Elementary School, Spaulding High School, shopping and just a short drive to I-89. The large porch on the back of the house gives you the privacy you're looking for to enjoy the surrounding view. Inside the home you will find a newer furnace and large fireplace that will keep you warm and toasty all winter long. The open kitchen with a dining area has a large window letting in natural light that brightens up the room. In addition to the natural light, the new cabinets and counters give this kitchen an open airy feel perfect for your home. Just off of the very large living room, you will find two well-sized bedrooms and a comfortable full bath. The basement has a wonderful surprise for you as well. There is a partially finished suite complete with a full bathroom and partially finished kitchen area. This would make a wonderful gaming location, home office, in-law suite or a wonderful place to enjoy your hobbies or friends. The separate entrance to this basement area makes it easy to come and go as you please. This house has a lot of potential to be exactly what you've been looking for. Make it your own and enjoy the location for years to come with room to grow.

