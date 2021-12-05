Check out these Williston homes on the market

(Williston, ND) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Williston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1918 1St Ave W #18, Williston, 58801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Condominium | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautifully updated end unit condo with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen and newly remodeled bathrooms. You'll love the great natural light and entertaining on the back concrete patio with a 6' privacy fence. HOA maintains exterior including lawn care and snow removal.

527 11Th Ave West, Williston, 58801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,180 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Nice home on corner lot, 3 bed 2 bath home has much to offer! A little TLC to the basement and you can have nice extra space or a couple extra bedrooms! Call your Realtor for an appointment!

3732 Rocky Wagon St, Williston, 58801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,748 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Soon to be finished, quality stick built home! Ranch style with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (including master bedroom & bathroom) with an unfinished basement with egress windows ready for you to finish with your personal style and touches. 2 Stall attached garage, front yard landscaped at completion.

909 15Th St West, Williston, 58801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Cute home in wonderful neighborhood close to schools and parks! This great 4 bedroom home (2 non conforming in the basement) has new paint and carpet upstairs. Large bay window allows lots of natural light to flow into the living room and kitchen. Huge concrete parking pad in the back by the detached single car garage for your boat or camper along with a large covered patio. So much to see.

