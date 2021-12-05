Bolivar-curious? These homes are on the market

(Bolivar, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bolivar than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4181 South 105Th Road, Bolivar, 65613 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Country living with all city amenities right here! This gorgeous 4 bedroom ,3 bathroom, and 2 car garage Farmhouse style home is just waiting for you! From he moment you pull into the drive you notice the covered porch, perfect for spending warmer evenings with family and friends. Once inside the warm wooden flooring and large windows allowing in natural light through the living area will make you feel right at home. The living room opens up to the dining area and kitchen where you will find beautifully updated cabinets and granite countertops, stainless appliances and subway tile backsplash. The Mater Suite is sure to please featuring an oversized bedroom, his and hers sinks laid in granite countertops, and walk in closet.The real treat is the upstairs where you will find an additional living/play space, bedrooms and bathroom with the same gorgeous updates! This home is situated on 2.5 acres just outside of town and close to the local hospital and schools. Call for a showing today, as this home will not last long!

806 West English Street, Humansville, 65674 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Mobile Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Cute 1456 Sq. ft Doublewide, Detached Storage Shed and 1.55 acres! Double wide has been updated and offers an open kitchen, living and dining area. Kitchen comes complete with white cabinetry, stainless refrigerator, and cook stove. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths and utility room round out the home. New deck on the back overlooks the 1.55 acres. Storage shed has 3 large doors and lots of space. This home idoes have city water and sewer and a great location with easy access to 13 Highway.

1183 Mo-215, Morrisville, 65710 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,850 | Single Family Residence | 2,076 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Your dream property Ranch style 3 bed, 2 bath home on 7 acres M/L , is the perfect mix of country, while being just minutes away from Morrisville also close to Springfield & Bolivar . Low Utilities and maintenance free! covered deck/porch at front & back door A large living room picture window .big bedrooms! breakfast island and plenty of cabinetry. Separate room for laundry that can hold a side by side or stackable washer/ dryer. Huge master bedroom and bathroom. Beautiful fully finished gorgeous sunroom . Move in ready through and through! the 30 X 56 ( 1,680 SF ) 13 ft high walls12' x 14' auto rollup door building plumbed and wired for your shop needs. The shop currently has a man cave W/hot tub in it. (can easily be converted back to suit your shop needs) partially complete 1/2 bath . NO expense was spared on this shop fully insulated. Wired for 220, Propane forced heater. But wait that's not all-four bay detached garage/boat/RV / farm equipment building, which is 30 X 80x12.5'high walls . ( 2,400 SF), 4 roll up shop doors 12'x12'o store your toys or equipment. There is an above ground pool steps away from the shop and hot tub. This property is great for those family days of cooling off in the pool, soaking in the hot tub, or sitting around the fire pit. small lot on the back of the property with separate electric and sewer (shared well). Great for a RV or mobile home for family or extra rental income($ 440 or $30/night). Short distance to Fire Dept should lower insurance bills. short trip up 215 Hwy to enjoy Stockton Lake. Buyers selected at list price or above will receive a bonus, pool table, 2 large mounted,flat screen TV's, Beer fridge, L-Shaped Bar, in pole barn. This is such a special property! Call to schedule you showing today!

904 East South Street, Bolivar, 65613 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with recent updates is turn key ready to move in.Just off Springfield Ave on this quiet street with corner oversized lot.Inside living and dining open with many windows to bring a lot of light into the home. The laundry room off the dining room. Galley style kitchen with newer appliances and back door access onto the rear deck.Down the hall find the guest bath across from first bedroom. At the end of hall find other auxiliary bedroom and the master with full bathroom as well.Fresh paint and Carpets just professionally cleaned for the new owner. Many updates just a few years ago to the entire home. Check it out today!

