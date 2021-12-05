On the hunt for a home in Okmulgee? These houses are on the market

(Okmulgee, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Okmulgee. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1110 Martin Luther King Drive, Okmulgee, 74447 3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Great investment property, 3 bedrooms and a bonus room! 1 bathroom and a large yard! NEW ROOF AND CARPET EVEN NEW PLUMBING UNDER THE KITCHEN SINK!

1726 E 9Th Street, Okmulgee, 74447 3 Beds 3 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,204 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Great location~ Full Brick home w/ 3 or 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths & 2 living areas each having a nice fireplace. 2nd living room could easily be 4th bedroom with full bathroom. *New pics coming soon of new paint and new flooring* Large kitchen with built in desk, room for large table and lots of cabinets. Spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining area and sunroom. Master bedroom has bath. Fully fenced backyard. Close to OSU-IT. Conventional loan only.

5386 Lincoln Roads, Okmulgee, 74447 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,385 Square Feet | Built in 2011

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! Good 1 1/2 Story Metal home on 16 acres mol. Square Footage estimated to be 2250. Appraisal Ordered. Over 10 acres available to develop or livestock. home has both a fireplace and wood stove for heat. Two large green houses. Metal building with Indoor Grow Room and several work areas or clone room. Pond is stocked.

2306 Piney Point Avenue, Okmulgee, 74447 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new build by Baker Custom Homes. Spacious and top of the line! White oak beams, custom master shower, brand new high end appliances, walk in closets in each room! No detail was overlooked when building this gorgeous home! Located in Quail Meadows neighborhood you have the choice between Okmulgee OR Morris school district. Must see to appreciate!

