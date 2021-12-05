Take a look at these homes for sale in Sturgeon Bay

(Sturgeon Bay, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sturgeon Bay will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

305 N 12Th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, 54235 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | 1,908 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Nice split level within easy walking distance to Sturgeon Bay schools and NWTC, Great fenced backyard with lots of trees garden shed, and gazebo. Comfortable floor plan with updated kitchen, flooring, large finished basement, newer roof, heated garage, large deck overlooking the backyard.

For open house information, contact Scott Bader, CB Real Estate Group Fish Creek at 920-868-2373

1944 Franks Rd, Sturgeon Bay, 54235 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Nice smaller home on very private setting. New flooring through out the house. Large living room is open to dinning room and kitchen. A couple of items need to be finished. "painting" Home is on a large lot, 1.46 acres with both open and wooded areas. A deck takes you to the front door and is perfect for grilling out. This is an estate sale and existing items can discussed.

For open house information, contact Tom Cofrin, CB Real Estate Group Sturgeon Bay at 920-743-8881

3795 Egg Harbor Road, Sturgeon Bay, 54235 5 Beds 2 Baths | $898,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Price Reduced $100,000!!! 50 plus acres (p/assr) w/bldgs. Commercial frontage over 300 feet (p/assr). Comprehensive plan shows potential for multi-family, condominiums, commercial, etc. Property location just East of Wal-mart and Econo Foods. Value is in the land. Includes 4 parcels. City acknowledges need for affordable and senior housing. City might consider participation in cost of installing water to southern part of property, plus may consider annexation based on developer plans for mixed commercial & residential uses. Property has 4 pts of access off Gordon Rd & Egg Harbor Rd.

For open house information, contact Matthew Norem, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

1036 N 5Th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, 54235 4 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Character of old meets modern day conveniences! Home has been gutted down to studs & totally remodeled yet boasts the romantic vibe of its youth! Large frml living rm,large formal dining room, other dining space could be lounge/coffee bar by day & cocktail bar by night w/pass thru to kitchen, other room on main floor could be bdrm, office, den. Nicely remodeled kitchen & baths, 1st floor laundry rm & zero step shower, engineered hardwood flrs & tile, lrg bdrms, huge lot w/mature trees, covered patio & garage w/original carriage style doors. Full stone basement under main home/crawl space under kitchen/laundry room.

For open house information, contact Zoe Van Oss, CB Real Estate Group Sturgeon Bay at 920-743-8881