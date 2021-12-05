Check out these homes on the Escanaba market now

(Escanaba, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Escanaba will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

614 Dakota, Gladstone, 49837 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Very nice home in Gladstone, 2 blocks from the elementary school and 2 blocks from Lake Michigan. Bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub, roof was put on 6 years ago. Electrical system upgraded to 200 amp when Jacuzzi tub put in. Basement is 3/4 full with a crawl space under rear 1/4 of the house One car detached garage with nice backyard opens to the alley, lots of parking.

For open house information, contact ARTHUR VANDAMME, STATE WIDE REAL ESTATE OF ESCANABA at 906-786-1308

1511 N 3Rd, Escanaba, 49829 2 Beds 1 Bath | $44,000 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home features a spacious kitchen, large living room, dining room & full bathroom on the main floor. Upstairs are 2 nice size bedrooms and small bonus room currently used for storage. The laundry is in the basement. Property currently has a long term tenant

For open house information, contact JAMIE BEAVER, KEY REALTY DELTA COUNTY LLC at 906-233-7455

2529 S 8Th Ave, Escanaba, 49829 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,286 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Home is a conventional frame ranch style home. The home has been undergoing an impressive remodel since 2017 which has just been finished up recently. The home features an attached insulated garage. The garage features enough room for 2 cars and a remote garage door. From the garage you enter into the home where you find gorgeous hardwood oak flooring gleaming at you as it reflects off the sunlight throughout the living room and dining area. The large dining area holds enough room for those family holidays. From the dining area you walk into a large sized living with plenty of space to sit with the family on movie nights and enjoy company with friends. As you walk through the large living room you come into a freshly remodeled kitchen with newer wood cabinets and a very decorative backsplash on the kitchen counters which also are home to a lot of space. The kitchen also has a newer bosch dishwasher. The home features 2 bathrooms and 3 large bedrooms. The first bathroom features a large modular bathtub and shower as well as a large vanity. The second bathroom also features a large vanity. The first bedroom offers a lot of space and laminate flooring. The second bedroom offers lots of space and closet storage space as well as the hardwood oak flooring from the living room. The Master bedroom offers even more space than the other 2 bedrooms as well as a walk in closet. All rooms in the house are fitted with ceiling fans to cool the home on those hot summer days. Outside of the property there is a large lot to the right of the home which something could be built on or you could just enjoy the peace and quiet of having no neighbors. Behind the home is a large 2 car garage which is currently being used as a workshop. The seller has all the conduit for finishing the workshops electric set up and has included it with the sale of the home. If you are looking for something affordable in the city of Escanaba it does not get any better than this home.

For open house information, contact DANIEL FINNEY, COLDWELL BANKER SCHMIDT ESCANABA at 906-786-5972

909 S 12Th, Escanaba, 49829 3 Beds 2 Baths | $188,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch home built in 2002 with a full unfinished basement, and 2 car attached Insulated and Drywalled Garage is just waiting for you and your family!.. This one-owner home has a comfortable layout. Walking into the inviting spacious living room with peaked ceilings, open dining area with access to Main floor utility/laundry room. Kitchen is beautiful oak cabinetry with newer appliances. Off of the living room in the hallway with large linen closet, full bath and 3 bedrooms. Master suite has vaulted ceilings which give a more spacious feel, along with master bathroom with walk-in shower. In the Basement there which is an open canvas to finish how you seem fit, there is the possibility to install a 3rd bathroom, with vent and provisions. Amana furnace new in 2014, New water heater 2019, and Roof was done in 2013. Immaculate landscaped corner lot, shed for extra storage, and cute front patio with retractable awning, this home has been very well maintained.

For open house information, contact SAMANTHA SKORUPSKI, COLDWELL BANKER SCHMIDT ESCANABA at 906-786-5972