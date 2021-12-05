Take a look at these homes on the Show Low market now

(Show Low, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Show Low will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2842 Julia Lane, Show Low, 85901 3 Beds 3 Baths | $529,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,318 Square Feet | Built in 1986

If you are looking for privacy and a peaceful location, look no further! Located in the tall pines at the end of the road, this is the place to make memories. Enter through the sun room into an open floor plan living room designed for entertaining, with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of cupboards and tons of storage. Ample countertop space too! New appliances, new metal roof, Huge deck to enjoy all the outdoor space. Covered parking with room for multiple families to enjoy. Garage and workshop also! Extra bedroom and bathroom on the lower level too! Over an acre of tall cool pines. No HOA either. Ideal for a family get a way or year round living! Would also be an awesome Air B&B Don't miss this gem!

791 Spirea Lane, Show Low, 85901 2 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | 1,179 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Villa in Torreon. Located in a one of a kind community in the White Mountains. This golf villa is in an excellent location, not on the road. Surrounded by tall pine trees and close to everything you could need, Whether its winter or summer, come enjoy all the amenities Torreon has to offer. This home has been upgraded with an extended porch with a fireplace. Tee-up and Tee-off on two of Torreon's Champion Golf Courses. Home comes furnished.

2361 S Sierra Park Trail, Show Low, 85901 4 Beds 3 Baths | $715,777 | Single Family Residence | 2,988 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful home nestled in the tall Ponderosa Pines in the White Mountains of Arizona. Very private with an amazing spacious covered deck off the rear of the home to enjoy morning coffee- light lunches and gatherings with family and friends. This almost feels like you are in a tree house. Watch the Elk and wildlife as the tree tops whisper in the wind.The main level has everything you need- Gorgeous open concept living space with vaulted wood ceilings and huge windows to let the light in. The master suite and two guest rooms as well as the laundry are on on this main level. Down stairs offers a huge bonus- family/game room. A half bath and an additional bedroom. The home recently got a new 45 year metal roof, New washer and dryer and stainless side by side refrigerator too!

1721 Stinson Lane, Show Low, 85901 4 Beds 3 Baths | $491,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1997

WOW plenty of room to bring your horses and ride for miles! Fully fence 10 acres with 3 bedroom two bath triple wide home PLUS a two car garage with a guest room and full bath. Private well! Large deck to enjoy the views from you can see for miles! CAN BE SUBDIVIDED. ALL NEW PAINT OUTSIDE 10/2021. Metal roof on house and garage. Country living close to town 10 minutes from downtown ShowLow AZ

