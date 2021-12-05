Top homes for sale in Galax

(Galax, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Galax will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1590 Pipers Gap Road, Galax, 24333 3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,117 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Totally renovated adorable house on 1.5 acres with small creek along rear and side of property. Situated in the beautiful farm area of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, outside the City of Galax, close to North Carolina, definitely move-in ready. Everything is new: sheetrock, electrical, plumbing, roof, heat pump, vinyl siding, flooring, kitchen cabinets, fixtures and countertops, bathroom fixtures, ceiling lights and fans, paint, windows, outside stairs. New Laundry hookup is in small bedroom. Could make a large master on main level by using 2nd bedroom or a large one on 2nd level as floor plan suggests. Large unfinished basement could be finished. So much potential and all the work has been done and is ready to start enjoying immediately as a full time residence or 2nd home. Very large yard with lots of small creek frontage and is easy to see and hear in the rear of the property. Clean out the brush and enjoy seeing all of it. Brand new survey has just been completed.

116 Falcon Dr, Woodlawn, 24381 4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Price drop, motivated seller. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Woodlawn, VA with amazing views. Conveniently located within minutes from Galax and Hillsville. Approximately 2000 +/- square foot of living space with huge two car garage at 620 sq ft as well as 600 sq ft detached garage with electric and water hook-up. Brand new roof with 10 year warranty that transfers with new ownership. Two new heat pumps. New paint throughout most of the home. Some new flooring in closets. New railings on the back deck. Gas for cooking only. Wood burning fireplace that can be transitioned to gas if desired. One over sized bedroom with its own personal balcony to enjoy. Recessed lighting throughout most of home. Approximate 6ft crawl space height. Front yard spacious and flat. Walking distance from the old Honeycutt Dam and creek access. Convenient for Carroll County and Galax City Public Schools. Owner/agent.

748 Locust Ridge Rd, Woodlawn, 24381 4 Beds 3 Baths | $999,000 | Cabin | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Amazing 90 acre cattle farm! This property offers a one level, 4 bedroom,3 full bathroom home completely renovated and comes completely furnished. Beautiful hardwood flooring ,eat in kitchen with major appliances, as well as a large open living dining combination that boasts of rustic with beamed accents and stone wood burning fireplace. All three bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, tile showers and flooring. Partially finished basement has a den and kitchenette. Exterior amenities include two covered porches, an open deck, multiple sheds and timber/paver carport. There are two large barns and one shed barn at the back of the property. The acreage is partially wooded and has approximately 60 acres of beautiful rolling pasture with the entire perimeter fenced with high tensile, an abundance of water with three streams and five water troughs for livestock.Gorgeous long range views from property. A few miles to the Blue Ridge Parkway and City of Galax.This property has it ALL!

81 Crown Ridge Road, Galax, 24333 2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,337 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Looking for a place on the Blue Ridge Parkway? Well here it is! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes with updated floors and outbuilding. Fenced in dog pen. Sit on your deck and enjoy the quite and Blue Ridge Parkway. Large yard that could be fenced for you weekend horses.

