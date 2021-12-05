Take a look at these homes for sale in Burley

(Burley, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2155 Elsie, Heyburn, 83336 4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,738 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Newly remodeled home featuring newly refinished cabinets, granite counter tops throughout, new tile in bathrooms and laundry, new carpet and LVP flooring, 3 fireplaces, 2 covered patios ... the list goes on. Located in the heart of Heyburn. It is minutes away from golf, shopping, the Snake River, and more. it is the perfect home for a family who wants plenty of room. This home is a must see.

605 E Hwy 81, Burley, 83318 4 Beds 3 Baths | $765,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This beautiful home in Burley, Idaho is both elegant and practical. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath beauty boasts 8.27 acres of land 2 acres can be spit off, perfect for the ultimate getaway or a place to raise your family. The home features a double car garage with detached large shop and workshop area in addition to a spacious horse barn on the property. With plenty of room for all your hobbies, this would be the perfect place to call home!

158 Aspen Crest, Burley, 83318 5 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,418 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Large Brick SMART home in a well established neighborhood, near the new Burley, temple. Boasting 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, living room, large dining room, kitchen, game room, pantry, laundry room with extra storage, large attached 2 car garage with attached shop area, patio, newly poured circular drive for lots of parking, New windows, flooring, geo-thermal heat pump, sprinkling system, etc. Call your Realtor today to see this home.

