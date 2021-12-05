Take a look at these homes on the Hudson market now

(Hudson, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hudson. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2506 State Route 9H, Kinderhook, 12106 3 Beds 2 Baths | $974,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Exceedingly private 79-acre equestrian farm comprised of 3 beds and 2.5 baths. Ambiance infusing elements such as the wood-burning stove, a solid wood beam that runs through the open concept kitchen and living room, paired with the gleaming wood floors and country kitchen offer a casually elegant and unique home. Relax on the expansive and elevated deck among lush rolling fenced pastures, a babbling brook, alfalfa fields, and woodlands. The 36' x 40', 5 stall horse barn includes a tack room, hayloft and paddock. The large spring-fed pond is ideal for swimming and fishing for bass. Amidst the grounds is a 20' X 20' hunting cabin equipped with electricity, water, a wood-burning stove, and a private patio that overlooks the pond, presenting an income opportunity or extra space for the family to visit. Bordered by organic farms and displaying views of the Catskills and easy access to I-90 and near the Martin Van Buren Nature Trails!

For open house information, contact Maria Barr, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty at 518-929-9000

407 Tompkins Road, Ancram, 12502 1 Bed 1 Bath | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Well maintained cottage situated on 14+ wooded Acres. 1 bedroom and 1 bath with large living space. 2 vacant properties Also for sale behind it that are adjoining, 60acres and 43 acres. Call or email Agent for code to show.

For open house information, contact GINA ROMANO, CREATIVE CONCEPTS REALTY INC MM at Uni-ted-States+18456888778

481 Route 23B, Claverack, 12513 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1910

On a main road that is home to several substantial estates sits a worthwhile renovation project. Set 50+ feet back, this 2300 square foot c. 1910 showstopper awaits your imagination: many original details still intact, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on 1.8 acres. She needs a touch of everything: you'll need to upgrade the plumbing and electrical, and a substantial amount of cosmetic work, but the possibilities of a significant return outweigh the work ahead. The house is being sold as-is, including a collector's contents of knickknacks and a few historic treasures. This is a an upstate renovator's dream: a sturdy old house nestled on a great road, five minutes to Hudson.

For open house information, contact Dale Stewart, Brown Harris Stevens Hudson Valley LLC at 828-018-1

269 Murders Kill Road, Athens, 12015 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,675,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,097 Square Feet | Built in None

An extraordinary 3,097 Sq Ft contemporary (to be built) house is sited on a stunning 5 acre parcel in a serene area of Athens NY. Our experienced builder along with his renowned architect Marc Andre has designed this home for the most demanding buyers. Utilizing the finest materials & craftsmanship every detail will be built to the highest standards. Special energy efficient double wall super insulated construction along with radiant heat throughout the home & 2 bay garage creates a constant level of comfort, including a supplemental ERV air exchange system. An open floor plan, dramatically high ceilings & multiple windows & doors provide for a perfect living experience. The inspired kitchen will feature the most modern Poggenpohl cabinets & center island along with high-end stainless steel appliances. Also 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath & office. The 2nd of 4 luxury homes to be constructed in this exclusive enclave, the 1st one in process can be viewed now.

For open house information, contact Margaret Polenberg, Peggy Polenberg Real Estate at 929-016-2