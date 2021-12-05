Check out these Columbia homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MS

 5 days ago

(Columbia, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Columbia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

68 Williamsburg Road, Columbia, 39429

4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,500 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Beautiful country estate on 59+ acres, both wooded and open. Large metal barn, old wood barn, Pond. Custom built with wood flooring throughout, spacious great room/kitchen with large island. Large sunroom overlooks covered porch & pergola. Huge 2nd level with bath ideal for family entertainment. Attic includes large shop. Double garage has storm shelter built into the floor. Water well with Bunker Hill Water Assn available at road. Call for appointment!

19 Catfish Lane, Columbia, 39429

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Mobile Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Perfect weekend getaway with access to the Pearl River includes 16 x 80 mobile home with a sunporch, large workshop, all on a beautiful 2.94 acre lot that includes fruit trees and Catalpa worm trees planted. Gated entrance to the river within walking distance with a nice boat launch into the river. This rare gem won't last long!

84 Oatis Camp Ln, Columbia, 39429

5 Beds 4 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,198 Square Feet | Built in 1995

If you are looking for a paradise to retire to on the weekends, you have found it. There is a deer stand on the property, along with approximately 500 feet of river frontage. This building is actually two in one. It sleeps 20 people in beds or sofas. Lots more if you break out the blow up mattresses. This would also make one awesome short term rental. Lots of places to swing and take in the scenery. Call now to book your showing before its gone.

