Take a look at these homes on the Kapaa market now

5280 Ka Haku Rd, Princeville, 96722 2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Condominium | 1,135 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Leasehold property. Beautiful Ocean and Golf course view Condo at Pali Ke Kua, Princeville, Kauai!

Pali Ke Kua #236 is a 2BR/2BR top floor unit with great views and tropical breezes facing north-east! Drink a cup of coffee in the morning sun on the covered lanai and watch the humpback whales frolic in the blue Pacific, enjoy a Mai Tai and a delicious outdoor BBQ in the cool evenings. Pali Ke Kua is a popular vacation rental destination, and this unit has been used as a short-term rental for many years managed by Kauai Vacation Rentals. The condo makes a great second home on Kauai and is sold fully furnished. On-site amenities include a hot tub and swimming pool area, a private paved path to a sandy cove below, a dinner restaurant called Hideaways Pizza Pub, and mature tropical landscaping throughout. A short stroll down the road takes you to the #1 Hotel Hanalei Bay which is scheduled to reopen in spring of 2022. The Makai Tennis and Golf Facility is located a few minutes up the road. Walking and bike-riding trails throughout the Princeville Resort Community lead all the way up to the Princeville Shopping Center.



This property is in Leasehold ownership (you don’t own the proportionate land that belongs to this unit) and the lease rent terms are as follows:

• Current lease rent until 2025: $1,483.42 per month ($8,900.52 paid two times per year, total lease rent $17,801.04)

• Next lease renegotiation: 2025 (for another 10-year term)

• Lease expiration: 2040 (surrender clause applies, currently the leased fee interest is not for sale)

• Lessor: Medusky & Co. Inc. Honolulu

4330 Kauai Beach Dr, Lihue, 96766 2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Condominium | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 1980

An incredible opportunity to own a ground floor TURN KEY 2 BDRM/ 2BA full ownership, fee simple property! The entirety of the condo has been completely renovated with impeccable craftsmanship. EVERYTHING IS NEW and has been completed in 2020.



KEY FEATURES:

* Lifeproof vinyl flooring "Sterling Grey" throughout entire condo

* New Paint (color- "Beach House") & New baseboards

* New upgraded Kitchen appliances in Slate- GE Brand

* All new cabinets- Kitchen & Bathrooms

* New Toilets, new plumbing under all sinks, and new bathroom mirrors * Three (3) new Samsung TV's

* Granite counter tops throughout Kitchen & Bathrooms

* Added new Fujitsu split AC system

* New forty (40) gallon hot water tank

* The wall between bedrooms insulated

* Kenmore stackable washer/dryer (within the last five (5) years)

Full list of upgrades can be provided upon request.



AMENITIES:

* Pool/Hot tub

* Tennis Courts

* Ice making machine use

* Four BBQ sites

*Kauai Beach Resort amenities excluding fitness center & Laundromat

4201 Anini Vista Dr, Kilauea, 96754 4 Beds 5 Baths | $12,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,003 Square Feet | Built in 2001

An Elegant Modern Island Estate at Anini Vista on the North Shore Kauai.



This incredible home brings modern, resort style living to one of the finest locations on Kauai. Within a private gated area on the bluffs that overlook the waters off Anini, this home offers a 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom floor plan that invites big ocean views into nearly every room of the home. Through the front door, you will immediately enter a covered breezeway and outdoor dining/entertainment area as the "pod" design of this home results in seamlessly integrated indoor and outdoor living areas. The master pavilion to the east hosts living and dining rooms, the kitchen and a large master suite that takes in exquisite views from Anini to the Kilauea Lighthouse. Across the breezeway to the west are three additional bedrooms; two of which come ensuite and lie adjacent to the pool with their own ocean view lanais.



This home is truly a marvel and a gem and situated in the heart of Kauai's North Shore. The new shopping centers and restaurants of Kilauea town center are just a short drive to the east while world class golfing, tennis facilities and spectacular surf are easy to find in Princeville, Hanalei and beyond. The calm and protected waters of Anini Beach are just minutes down the hill.



This spectacular property is one that must be seen to fully appreciate. Additional features include:



• Central AC throughout the home

• Located at elevation above tsunami and flood zones

• Beautiful Hardwood Floors

• An Infinity-Edge, In-Ground Pool & Spa

• High Ceilings

• An Outdoor Kitchen & Bar Area

• An Exotic, Colorful & Mature Tropical Landscaping Including Fruit Trees

• A Master Bathroom featuring Exquisite Outdoor Shower Garden Area

4274 Poha Rd, Anahola, 96703 7 Beds 7 Baths | $3,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,258 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Extraordinary and rare find ... extra large home with expansive ocean views that can sleep up to 20 people. Rented as 5 bedrooms with lots of extra spaces, 7 full bathrooms, large living area. It is a licensed vacation rental with TVR-NC permit.



Located just steps to the beautiful white sand beach with cool trade breezes. Only a small strip of Hawaiian Homeland Park (see map) between you and the majestic ocean. This home offers oceanfront living with a park-like setting between you and the sandy beach and blue ocean.



Being sold as is.

Link to 3D walk Through Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TZhMeQgB7nY&brand=0&mls=1&

