On the hunt for a home in Farmville? These houses are on the market

(Farmville, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Farmville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

79 Dry Bridge Road, Farmville, 23901 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Gorgeously renovated 3 bedroom rancher near Farmville! This house has been meticulously updated top to bottom to give you a true 'Like New' home: New roof, new siding, new windows, new kitchen, new bath, new central HVAC, new 200A electrical service, new flooring! You'll enjoy living on a nice quiet street with easy access to the highway to get into town in just a few minutes. You won't find another home this nice at this price! Don't miss out on this beauty!

217 Railroad Avenue, Prosepct, 23960 5 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,332 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Own a piece of history in the town of Prospect, Va. In the early 1900's the town of Prospect had 2 motels, fire department, post office and several stores. The fire department, post office and several stores with a new one opening soon are still operating and very much a part of the small town of Prospect. What was the railroad is now the Rails For Trails for you to enjoy hiking, jogging, horseback riding, or a stroll with your children or pets. What was a very nice motel in the early 1900's is now a beautifully renovated home with a climate controlled foundation/cellar. This home offers 5 very spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms along with the large kitchen, dining room, living room and several additional finished rooms to be created into living space that works best for you. This home boasts hardwood floors, and the original fireplaces. Make your appointment today. You will not be disappointed.

3325 Buckingham Springs Rd, Dillwyn, 23936 4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,652 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful private home set back off the road in a quiet neighborhood, this home has so much to offer! From the solar panels that will keep your electric bill low each month, to the in home projector movie theatre set up in the basement, raised flower beds with a shed right near for all your supplies. The possibilities for all of your hobbies are endless!! Come out and see this beautiful home today!

620 S Main Street, Farmville, 23901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Ranch | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 1975

#6414-Enjoy life in the growing town of Farmville, Virginia! Attention Investors, Parents of Longwood University Students, and Home Shoppers - this is a great investment with lots of potential upside. A three bedroom, two bath ranch home in good condition located on S Main Street across from Buddy Bolding Stadium. Whether buying to rent, buying to reduce your own child's housing costs at Longwood University, or buying for your own home, this home could be a great opportunity to live in town, near restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, while being sellable should your plans ever change. Why pay north of $13,000/year for room and board when you could own the property, rent the extra rooms, and let it be a source of income versus an expenditure. Boasting hardwood floors and a good floor plan, this home could be a great place to call home or an even better investment for the future.

