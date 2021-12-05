Take a look at these homes for sale in Hazard

(Hazard, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hazard. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

23 Thornsberry Ln., Chavies, 41727 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Cozy ranch home on a corner lot! Featuring 3 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, kitchen open to living room, utility room for washer/dryer, and covered front porch. Spacious yard with plenty of room for a storage building or garage. Great starter home or for those wishing to down size. Make this your new home today!!

509 Sun Valley Terrace, Hazard, 41701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Wonderful home in highly sought, private Sun Valley!

230 Happy Valley, Hazard, 41701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $211,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Perfect location!! Minutes from everything! Featuring 3 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms in the Happy Valley subdivision. The full finished basement makes for a great playroom or guest area.

1016 Ky Blvd, Hazard, 41701 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Built to the highest of standards this beautiful brick home is located in one of Hazard's favorited neighborhoods Woodland Park. Custom woodwork and cabinetry throughout. Plenty of space for a large family featuring 4 bedrooms all with private baths. A custom kitchen with a large formal dining area. Large living area and a family room make this home perfect for entertaining! The back of the home offers beautiful mountain views and a private patio area.

