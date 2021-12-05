Hutchinson-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hutchinson, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hutchinson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1364 Southfork Drive Se, Hutchinson, 55350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ONE-LEVEL LIVING AT IT'S FINEST! Castle Gate Construction presents their newest model! This open floorplan rambler features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, private master bath & walk-in closet, main floor laundry, premium laminate wood flooring and walk-in pantry. This home is full of additional features.

For open house information, contact Christopher Fellerman, Keller Williams Integrity NW at 763-441-2248

5 Century Avenue Se, Hutchinson, 55350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,092 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Lovely split level home on corner lot! Mature trees. Fenced yard. New carpeting and flooring. Eat in kitchen. Deck and Patio. Two main floor bedrooms, main floor full bath. Lower level 3/4 bath and third bedroom. Spacious utility room/storage off in LL. Garage offers plenty of room for vehicles, toys, and storage!

For open house information, contact Maria Oman, Premier Real Estate Services at 763-565-2000

517 Monroe Street Se, Hutchinson, 55350 3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,283 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Move in ready! This 1 1/2 story home features 3 bedrooms, updated main floor bath, center island kitchen, and front & back porches. Siding, windows, roof, flooring, mechanicals, electrical and appliances all updated in the past 6 years. Double detached garage. Home warranty plan included.

For open house information, contact Ryan Lickfelt, Hometown Realty, Inc at 320-587-6115

525 Larson Street Sw, Hutchinson, 55350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This well cared for one owner multi level home has a large kitchen & dining area, 3 upper level bedrooms, walkout lower level has a nice family room w/ a gas fireplace, and relaxing 3 season porch. 2 car attached garage, storage shed, & patio area.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Nohner, Hometown Realty, Inc at 320-587-6115