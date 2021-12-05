Check out these homes on the Hibbing market now

(Hibbing, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hibbing. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

218 W 4Th St, Keewatin, 55753 3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Keewatin, MN. The yard space and 2 seperate garages is something to be seen in Keewatin, this home sits on 2 city lots with a fenced in yard and has 3 garage stalls for all the toys you want to store or all the parking space you could desire. The main floor of the home features a wonderful front porch for your shoes, boots, and jackets. As you walk into the home you step into a large living room opening up to the dining room and the kitchen following that. The main floor also has a main floor bedroom, a full bathroom, and a laundry room in the back porch. The two bedrooms upstairs are very good size as well. Dont miss the opportunity to get this wonderful home with large fenced in yard and 3 garage stalls. Call for your personal tour today.

524 W 37Th St, Hibbing, 55746 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,102 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Turn key split level home with easy access to the hospital, schools and down town. This home has nice charm and a lot of natural light. The garage has been newly heated and fully insulated. Move in ready!

2626 5Th Ave W, Hibbing, 55746 2 Beds 2 Baths | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Nice property on the edge of town. 2Bd, 2 Bath home, newer roofing on house, newer furnace & water heater. New bathroom, & kitchen flooring. 2 garages. Vinyl siding.

212 W 4Th Ave, Keewatin, 55753 4 Beds 1 Bath | $164,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,666 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Check out this rare opportunity to buy two houses! One for your primary residence and one for income property or guest house. Newer 4 stall garage and addition garage/storage/shop. Beautiful mix of woods make up the trim, flooring, and cabinets. Bamboo, maple, cedar, willow and ash. Newer windows throughout. Many updates. Don't miss this one!

