Silver City, NM

Take a look at these homes on the Silver City market now

Silver City News Watch
Silver City News Watch
 5 days ago

(Silver City, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Silver City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeNmp_0dEhbH9500

3801 N Huff, Silver City, 88061

4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,010 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Great corner location with huge fenced yard. Close to all amenities. 4 good sized bedrooms and open living room plus a family room. Large basement for studio, shop or game room. Nice deck out back to enjoy the sunsets. Home needs some TLC and sells AS-IS.

For open house information, contact Cassie Carver, Silver Advantage Real Estate at 575-538-3847

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-38281)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lO4uH_0dEhbH9500

170 Arenas Valley, Silver City, 88061

3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great location 3 BR 1 BA, nice size back yard & garden space. Property needs some TLC so come see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Alexa Trujillo, Enchantment Realty at 575-538-2931

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-38310)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uxjqy_0dEhbH9500

74 Butterfield, Silver City, 88061

3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Wonderful remodeled home at the end of the road with direct State Land Access near the Gila National Forest/Burro Mountains! Fantastic decks on both the front and back with long range views. RV hookup, storage/studio building and room to let your animals roam! The home is not visible from the road, is occupied, and requires 24 hours notice for all showings. Do not trespass...call a realtor!

For open house information, contact Cissy McAndrew, United Country Mimbres Realty at 575-538-3789

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-38568)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THeo0_0dEhbH9500

4 Smith Ranch Rd, Silver City, 88061

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Price Reduced!! Country Living, on a paved road , 5 minutes from downtown! 5+ acre homestead near the end of Mountain View Rd. includes roomy 4 BR 2 BA home with added, accessible covered porch and south-facing patio. Pretty landscaped fenced front yard with fruit trees, wisteria arbor & more. Attached carport + detached garage/workshop/storage + separate hobby building & metal barn & corrals. 2 RV hookups for extra income if desired, or guests! Private well & septic system. Quiet location. See it S@@N!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Smith, Smith Real Estate & Prop. Mgmt. at 575-538-5373

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-38106)

#Fruit Trees#Animals#Tlc#State Land Access#Rv#Country Living
Silver City News Watch

Silver City News Watch

Silver City, NM
