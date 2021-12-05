Take a look at these homes on the Silver City market now

(Silver City, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Silver City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

3801 N Huff, Silver City, 88061 4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,010 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Great corner location with huge fenced yard. Close to all amenities. 4 good sized bedrooms and open living room plus a family room. Large basement for studio, shop or game room. Nice deck out back to enjoy the sunsets. Home needs some TLC and sells AS-IS.

170 Arenas Valley, Silver City, 88061 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great location 3 BR 1 BA, nice size back yard & garden space. Property needs some TLC so come see for yourself!

74 Butterfield, Silver City, 88061 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Wonderful remodeled home at the end of the road with direct State Land Access near the Gila National Forest/Burro Mountains! Fantastic decks on both the front and back with long range views. RV hookup, storage/studio building and room to let your animals roam! The home is not visible from the road, is occupied, and requires 24 hours notice for all showings. Do not trespass...call a realtor!

4 Smith Ranch Rd, Silver City, 88061 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Price Reduced!! Country Living, on a paved road , 5 minutes from downtown! 5+ acre homestead near the end of Mountain View Rd. includes roomy 4 BR 2 BA home with added, accessible covered porch and south-facing patio. Pretty landscaped fenced front yard with fruit trees, wisteria arbor & more. Attached carport + detached garage/workshop/storage + separate hobby building & metal barn & corrals. 2 RV hookups for extra income if desired, or guests! Private well & septic system. Quiet location. See it S@@N!

