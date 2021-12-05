Take a look at these homes on the La Follette market now

(La Follette, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in La Follette will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

375 Albright Rd, Andersonville, 37705 2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Mobile Home | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Close to Big Ridge State Park ... Could possibly be used for vrbo 2 bdr 2 full bath single wide on large lot. Detached 2 car garage .

1240 Byrams Fork Rd, Andersonville, 37705 4 Beds 4 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,433 Square Feet | Built in None

Opportunity knocks with this renovators delight farmhouse sitting on a fabulous 4.5 acre property! So much potential for you to refurbish this cosy country home in the finishes of your choosing and creating your own unique gentleman's farm or private homestead. Complete with a massive 6 car garage and workshop, pole barns, drying shed, fenced in level yard, back paddock for the livestock of your choosing and even its own babbling brook, this is a fantastic countryside residence just waiting for the right person to restore the home back to its heyday. Walk inside, close your eyes and you can just imagine the smell of baked bread, with bacon and eggs fresh from the coop sizzling in the frying pan in your soon to be renovated classic farm style gourmet kitchen. The farm home has a master bedroom with it's own private bathroom as well as a second bedroom, guest bathroom, wood burning fireplace, open living room, dining room and utility room with washer and dryer connections all on the main level. Upstairs there are an additional 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and plenty of closet space. A central deck leads between the house and the massive 6 car garage and workshop with the efficiency apartment or self contained office upstairs overhead. There is even a huge slab at the back of the garage to park your RV or boat trailer and a great fenced in yard so you can let the dogs out for a run. The sellers have done all of the grunt work by stripping the old finishes and reaching the point to either complete the restoration or offer it to a new owner in it's current AS-IS state. They have chosen the latter to give the new buyer the opportunity to take over and apply their own unique vision and finish the home with their personal style and charm. Located just north of Knoxville, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and only about 10 minutes from the I75 freeway and the open waters of Norris Lake, this property is ideally positioned for those wanting to have their own piece of country paradise but still be close enough to civilization as well as all of the surrounding boating and recreation which abounds the area. The photos and video that's been uploaded show where the seller has left it for the new buyers to take over, however the garage and workshop have since been cleaned out. This is a rare opportunity for all types of families and investors alike. Use as a private home, hobby farm, gentleman's farm, home based business, overnight or long term rental the possibilities are only as limited as your vision. Call now for a showing.

305 N Cumberland Ave, Lafollette, 37766 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This cottage is situated conveniently to LaFollette and all its attractions. It offers original hardwood floors and has a front porch to enjoy your morning coffee and a deck to enjoy the great outdoors. Large back yard is perfect for play time or for your pets. Call for your private showing today. All measurements are approximate - Buyer to verify.

307 N N 6Th St, Lafollette, 37766 2 Beds 1 Bath | $117,900 | Single Family Residence | 883 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Want the privacy of a dead-end street yet the conveniences of city living? Look no more. This lovely home is what you need. Nice level yard, covered front and back porches, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath/laundry, kitchen/dining combination with lots of new shaker style kitchen cabinets/countertops. Home has central HVAC, vinyl siding and double pane vinyl windows. Just minutes to everything including the ATV trails. Take your ATV directly to the trail head just outside Lafollette. Call today for your private showing.

