Take a look at these homes for sale in Hereford
(Hereford, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hereford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Nice five bedroom home with a basement and a huge backyard. Call or text me to schedule a showing 806-236-3410
For open house information, contact Ignacio Avila, Charlie Kerr, REALTOR at 806-364-2045
New construction on 1517 Blevins St. This home is a 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage with an open kitchen, dining, and living concept with a fireplace and isolated master bedroom, granite counter tops throughout the home. Call or text me 806-236-3410 for more details.
For open house information, contact Ignacio Avila, Charlie Kerr, REALTOR at 806-364-2045
Come take a look at this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom brick home on a corner lot with 2 living areas. This home is located on a corner lot and features a 2 car attached garage, storage building, and dining/kitchen combination. Please show and sale!
For open house information, contact Tommy L. McDowell, Tommy McDowell, REALTOR at 806-358-7100
2 bed 2 bath CASH ONLY. Call or text me to schedule a showing 806-236-3410
For open house information, contact Ignacio Avila, Charlie Kerr, REALTOR at 806-364-2045
