Hereford, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Hereford

 5 days ago

(Hereford, TX) There aren't many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hereford than checking out what's on the market now. Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kW6aE_0dEhbFNd00

114 Avenue B, Hereford, 79045

5 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice five bedroom home with a basement and a huge backyard. Call or text me to schedule a showing 806-236-3410

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyuOc_0dEhbFNd00

1517 Blevins St, Hereford, 79045

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction on 1517 Blevins St. This home is a 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage with an open kitchen, dining, and living concept with a fireplace and isolated master bedroom, granite counter tops throughout the home. Call or text me 806-236-3410 for more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iig0_0dEhbFNd00

149 Northwest Drive, Hereford, 79045

4 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,476 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Come take a look at this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom brick home on a corner lot with 2 living areas. This home is located on a corner lot and features a 2 car attached garage, storage building, and dining/kitchen combination. Please show and sale!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5fpB_0dEhbFNd00

339 Ave I, Hereford, 79045

2 Beds 2 Baths | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1972

2 bed 2 bath CASH ONLY. Call or text me to schedule a showing 806-236-3410

