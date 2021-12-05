Check out these homes for sale in Sterling now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Sterling, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sterling will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtdkZ_0dEhbEUu00

219 N 4Th Ave, Sterling, 80751

3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1952

PROPERTY IN THE PROCESS OF CLEANING AND YARD MOWING PLUS SOME MINOR REPAIRS. NICE UPDATED KITCHEN WITH OAK CABINETS AND EAT-IN AREA. LARGE LIVING ROOM, 3 BEDROOMS, AND A FULL BATH. NICE TILED FLOORING, WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UPS ON THE BACK ENCLOSED PORCH TO BACK DOOR, SHED (FORMERLY A GARAGE CONVERTED TO STORAGE). HOT WATER HEAT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tqvl2_0dEhbEUu00

705 Delmar St, Sterling, 80751

2 Beds 1 Bath | $181,000 | Single Family Residence | 822 Square Feet | Built in 1950

GREAT LOCATION AND OUTSIDE THE FLOOD PLAIN. COME TAKE A LOOK AT THIS ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, ATTACHED GARAGE, FENCED IN YARD AND SO MUCH MORE. SMALL ENCLOSED PORCH AT THE ENTRYWAY TO KEEP YOUR GUESTS OUT OF THE ELEMENTS. STORAGE SHED IN BACK. ALLEY ACCESS WITH PLANTERS AND COMPOST AREA FOR ALL YOUR VEGETABLES NEXT YEAR. MALARKY SHINGLES ON THE ROOF. AND DID WE MENTION NO FLOOD INSURANCE NEEDED? COME TAKE A LOOK, YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tILyf_0dEhbEUu00

905 S 2Nd Ave, Sterling, 80751

3 Beds 0 Bath | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,609 Square Feet | Built in 1959

LOOKING FOR AN INVESTMENT? GREAT SOUTHSIDE corner lot location for this brick 4-plex plus an individual home. Great rental history on this property. Cute one bedroom units with washer/dryer hookups, and non-functioning fireplace. Need full 24 hour notice to show property please.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIxS4_0dEhbEUu00

18996 County Road 48, Sterling, 80751

6 Beds 1 Bath | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Gorgeous country views from this 6 bedroom, 2 bath, 4-level home on 40 acres. Brand new laminate flooring throughout the main and upper levels. New carpet on the lower level. Additional kitchen space on the lower level. Some windows have been repaired/replaced. Brand new metal roof has been installed as well as a new garage door. The back porch is a blank slate ready for finishing touches.

