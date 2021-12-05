Take a look at these homes on the market in Bellefontaine

(Bellefontaine, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bellefontaine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

22089 Raymond Road, Raymond, 43067 3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,918 Square Feet | Built in None

A great country home w/40x60 Pole Barn w/concrete floors, Elec, a Cozy Wood Burner, work areas & a Window AC unit. A Carport & 2-car Det Gar!! Plenty of room for Boat(s), RVs, ATVs, Cars, etc!New Pool & Deck around the Pool (installed in 2020). Has an 8x3 raised bed garden w/room for more gardens!Space for Bonfires, Chickensw/Coop! All you need is on 1st Fl incl Master bdrm, 2 full baths, laundry/mudroom Plus a Possible 4th Bdrm. Nice sunroom at front of the house w/cute porch swing.Spacious 2ndFl w/3rd Full Bath w/Big Loft Space/Play Area & Big Bdrms! A Rain Soft Water Softner(New in is 2019) &Propane tank Convey!Foam Insulation added to entire house(2019) New Windows on1st Fl(2018 w/warranty) New Pressure Tank (2021)Updated Elec receptacles & lighting(2020)Qtrly Terminex Pest Trmnt

113 N West Street, Bellefontaine, 43311 4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Spacious 4-bedroom home with detached 44x23' garage on a corner lot! Home features a large living room open to the kitchen and dining area. There are two bedrooms, laundry and a partial bathroom on the main level. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bath. There is an addition off the kitchen leading to off-street parking and the garage. Home has updated electrical and pex plumbing. Tenant occupied. Call today for your appointment!

10206 State Route 47, De Graff, 43318 3 Beds 3 Baths | $120,000 | Mobile Home | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1979

**NEW PRICE** INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Currently vacant, this property would make a wonderful investment, along with an opportunity for an entrepreneur to start a small business. Included is a 40X40 Morton, fully insulated, pole building with 14 ft ceilings, a concrete floor, gas heat, and bathroom. The garage also contains 2 bedrooms & living space. It's zoned for conditional use for service repair work. The mobile has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The lot is 1.2 acreas. Check it out today and start your dream of owning your own business.

106 Walnut Street, Belle Center, 43310 5 Beds 2 Baths | $189,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Beautiful home in Belle Center with 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large fenced in backyard and a full front porch with swing so you can relax and enjoy this quiet, small town. The home sits on a 75 x 150 lot. The backyard includes a movie screen area to enjoy movies with your family & friends. This home had 4 bedrooms upstairs, 1 on the main level and a very large (32 x15) 3rd floor bonus room just waiting to be finished. Home has had replacement windows, gorgeous original woodwork as well as stunning pocket doors. Bathrooms on both the main level and 2nd story. 2nd story bath has a clawfoot tub. Gas water heater. Forced air Natural Gas keeps this house warm in the winter. Fenced in backyard also includes a metal utility building. If you love older homes in great condition with lovely original woodwork, a relaxing front porch and a well loved interior than this is the home for you. Benjamin Logan School District. So much living space in this one-Call today.

