Take a look at these homes on the Ontario market now

3131 Sepulveda Drive, Fruitland, 83619 3 Beds 3 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don't miss this brand new home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Also an office with closet and a 3 car garage. Open, airy, split-bedroom floorplan with private master suite, featuring dual vanity w/granite countertops, walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet. The kitchen features stainless steal appliances, a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, and an island overlooking the great room, complete with a beautiful gas fireplace. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio for your enjoyment. Yard will be fully landscaped with automatic sprinklers.

764 Nw 3Rd St, Ontario, 97914 2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,572 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Just over 1500 Sq. Ft in this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Vintage Home. New Flooring, New Paint, New Kitchen Counter Tops. Desert Landscape Equals Minimum Lawn Care! Basement Ready To Be Finished into Bedroom Family Room.

231 S Verde Dr, Ontario, 97914 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,526 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This Beautiful Open and Very Spacious Home sits a 0.44 Corner Lot., 2 large living Rooms, 2 Fireplaces, Hobby Room, Formal Dinning, RO Water Filtration System Water Softener, Large Covered Back Patio. New Bathroom Downstairs, 3 Car Garage with an attached Shop. Circular Driveway, Huge Beautiful Back Yard with Plenty of Space for a boat or RV. Fully Fenced, 2 of the rooms down stairs can possible be turned into 2 more bedrooms making it in all 5 bedroom total!!! 1yr Home Warranty in place, A Must See.!!!

4950 Highway 201, Ontario, 97914 4 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Country living with room to roam on 6 acres. 1945 farmhouse has been tastefully updated featuring new carpet, engineered flooring, appliances, fixtures, low E vinyl windows, 2 car garage, carport, workshop, barn. A rare chance to own a gentleman ranch with bountiful orchard, large garden with raised beds, pasture area, irrigation, two wells. 4 bedrooms, two without egress. Information is provided by owner and correct to the best of their knowledge. To be verified by buyer. 4 amenities/tree list see Zillow

