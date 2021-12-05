House hunt Manchester: See what’s on the market now

(Manchester, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Manchester. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

71 Marcum Street, Manchester, 40962 3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,519 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This property is located within walking distance of Manchester Advent Health Hospital, Rawlings Stinson Park, and only minutes from Clay County Middle School, Ramsey Ballpark and downtown Manchester. It has 3 acres of land that can have numerous house sites for new construction and has garden areas as well as beautiful views from the hilltop behind it! This home is perfect for Air B&B or long term rental as it has full wiring and plumbing in the basement for a full bath and full kitchen as well as washer/dryer hookup. It could make a duplex as well. Property acreage has road frontage on two roads, Memorial Drive and Marcum Street and can be accessed from both. Lots of character with potential for more development . Call for details.

43 Smith Road, Annville, 40402 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Bring your imagination and your family to this newly listed property. Survey is being finished up, owner believes it will be at least 12 acres. The land itself it wonderful, mostly useable, and the homeowner has already completed the work on the grounds for you. He has even started a wonderful home that will be 3000 square footage, most of it is ready, walls up, floors down and under roof. Bring your own skills or a contractor and see for yourself. He intended to rock the foundation, wrap the home with vinyl siding, build a wrap around porch, and the inside well it is already for you to see his vision and finish to your liking. On the property is also a single wide 2 bed and 2 bath home that will be great to live in as you finish the home. A perfect bonus. Trees surround the back of the property with a breeze that the owners say mostly always blows. Creek bounds the left side of the property. Owners have loved the location as they said in 20 minutes you could be in Manchester, London, or McKee. Wonderful full package, for those with imagination. Call soon to view.

446 Charlie Sizemore Road, Manchester, 40962 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1970

First time on the market. Nice, cozy home located on a 1 acre lot carved out of a wooded area. Conveniently located a short distance from Manchester and minutes from the federal prison in Clay County. This 3 bedroom home has an updated bathroom and a large utility room. The renovated eat-in kitchen opens up to the living room with lots of natural lighting. There is access from the kitchen to a large deck at the rear of the home that is ideal for relaxing or family get-togethers. This listing also features a carport and a detatched 2 car garage. The home has been recently painted inside and out, and all under-the-floor insulation has been replaced and a new vapor barrier installed. The heat pump was replaced a few years ago which should make this home easy to maintain for years. Make your appointment today to see this property because it will not be on the market long.

2776 Hogskin Road, Manchester, 40962 4 Beds 2 Baths | $124,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Drive by only. Selling as is as seen from the outside only. 61 acres of beautiful land. Level pasture land, garden area, and wooded acreage to hunt. We even have a large pond on the property. The grand thing about this property is it comes with a 4 bed, 2 bath, Living room, family room, dining room, and laundry room. The yard of this home is fenced with fencing wire. Another added bonus is a 2 car detached garage with concrete driveway. Remember this all is situated on 61+ acres. The property also comes with a red metal barn and lean to. The owners have used this property as a rental for the last 10 or so years and haven't been to the property in as long. Therefore will be selling in its as is condition. Inside pictures will be made available at a later date, but as you can see with the price adjustment, they priced the land, the improvements are simply a great bonus. The land is overgrown and will need to be cleared to its natural beauty it once was. *cash or conventional only . Can NOT close until Dec 1.2021 *NO inside pictures or known condition of the inside.

