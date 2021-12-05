Take a look at these homes on the Kaufman market now

(Kaufman, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kaufman than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

705 Becky Lane, Kaufman, 75142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Great Starter home, with new carpet. Living rm and master bd rm have freshly painted walls. As well as one spare Bd rm. A-C 5 years old. 30 year Roof 2 years old. Crown moulding, Ceiling fans, and updated light fixtures. Large fenced backyard

8880 N Evans Street, Scurry, 75158 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Needs a little TLC. Lots of potential home in town and within a few minutes of walking distance from restaurants. This 4 bedroom, 2 living spaces includes an office, baby room, sitting room off of the Master bedroom. So much potential. The roof was replaced in 2017. Solar panels have been installed. Come take a look!!

3931 Holly Springs Lane, Kaufman, 75142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,335 | Single Family Residence | 2,314 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New Build from Bloomfield, currently under construction & expected complete June 2022! This single-story lives large, with 3 BRs, Formal Study, Dining Room, and Covered Rear Patio. Open floor plan with casual dining Breakfast Nook and Family Room right off Kitchen. SS appliances, large island, and plenty of counterspace & storage in Kitchen. Thoughtful features like box out windows with built-in shelving & window seats, arched doorways, and Rotunda foyer w decorative niches & art nooks. Beautiful, upgraded Tile everywhere except bedrooms! Sits on Corner homesite with large yard, stained fencing, and fresh landscaping. Under 5 min commute to both Jr High & High School. Call Bloomfield to learn more!

125 Fairway Lane, Crandall, 75114 3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in 1998

All offers due on Monday by 10 am. Don’t Miss out on the Heated Pool for entertainment opportunities this winter on almost half an acre & backyard fully fenced w-dog area; large family room greets you passed the entry w-gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings; formal dining currently used as homeschool room; the kitchen has stainless steel app., white cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash & WIP; utility rm w-half bath, sink & builtin cabinets; master bedroom provides private door to backyard, vaulted ceiling & master ensuite w-garden tub, sep. shower, 2 sinks & 2 WIC closets; guest bedrooms have plenty of room w-nice size closets; backyard has extra large patio, storage shed & trees; extra concrete for parking

