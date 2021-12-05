On the hunt for a home in Fergus Falls? These houses are on the market

(Fergus Falls, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fergus Falls. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

821 W Summit Avenue, Fergus Falls, 56537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $136,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 1915

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fergus Falls. Large kitchen with dining room on the main level. Two bedroom upstairs and one on the main level.

525 E Channing Avenue, Fergus Falls, 56537 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Don't miss out on an opportunity to own this classic home on large corner lot. This home features beautiful well maintained original woodwork. 3 bedrooms in upper level with full updated bath. Painted exterior, new roof and garage door in 2020. Front and back porches great for entertaining.

1801 Aspen Lane, Fergus Falls, 56537 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Duplex | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Best view in Fergus Falls of the Otter Tail River Valley from this twin home in the Aspen Twin Homes Association. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 1600 sf home features a full daylight basement, vaulted ceiling, main floor laundry, sun room and deck with spectacular views, central air. Association fee of $130/month covers snow removal, lawn care, maintenance of shingles and siding and underground lawn sprinklers.

611 W Channing Avenue, Fergus Falls, 56537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 1977

3-Bed, 2-Bath, 2036 SF home in SW Fergus Falls, two-stall garage, large family room with lots of lights, composite deck off dining room, large fenced-in backyard with swing set play area and storage shed. Home is heated by natural gas forced air furnace and electric baseboard. Wood fire place.

