ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

Take a look at these homes for sale in Riverton

Riverton Bulletin
Riverton Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Riverton, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Riverton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2LMP_0dEhb5dc00

820 Mary Anne, Riverton, 82501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $138,000 | Townhouse | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Come and view this 1700 square foot town home with spacious bedrooms and many updates including flooring, heating system, water heater and kitchen appliances. Privacy fenced back patio with a two car detached garage. Call for a showing today.

For open house information, contact Spencer Piplica, Home Source Realty at 307-856-4663

Copyright © 2021 Fremont County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FCBRWY-20216197)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzX8f_0dEhb5dc00

18 Broken Wheel, Riverton, 82501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,136 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for that country feel? You will get it in this great property on 2.26 acres where the city meets the country. The main level offers an open rustic living area with vaulted ceilings & large windows to bring in natural light. The Master Bedroom leads to a nicely sized walk-in closet which then takes you to the large main bath. The main level also has one more bedroom & laundry room. The walkout basement has original, unique tiled floors in the massive family room, great for entertaining.

For open house information, contact Venessa Wiginton, RE/MAX All Star, REALTORS at 307-856-7827

Copyright © 2021 Fremont County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FCBRWY-20214963)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKG7c_0dEhb5dc00

505 N 1St, Riverton, 82501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Charming bungalow with a large yard and tons of opportunity to make it yours! Large living room with 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor. Attached one car garage leads to the back yard with an extra storage shed perfect for all your yard tools and there is already a space fenced off for a garden as well as extra parking. Downstairs is a world of options with two large rooms and a laundry. Anyone could add additional bedrooms.

For open house information, contact Tami Galitz, Home Source Realty at 307-856-4663

Copyright © 2021 Fremont County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FCBRWY-20215470)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4xpa_0dEhb5dc00

917 W Fremont, Riverton, 82501

5 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Here is your chance to own a fabulously updated home with a 25' x 40' shop in town! In the last few years there has been updates of a new (metal) roof, a new electric panel & new wiring for both the house and the shop, a new kitchen with hickory cabinets and stainless steel appliances, a new furnace with central air conditioning, a new bathroom downstairs and too much more to list. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz today before you miss your chance!!

For open house information, contact Skye Coleman-Weisz, RE/MAX All Star, REALTORS at 307-856-7827

Copyright © 2021 Fremont County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FCBRWY-20215900)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverton, WY
Business
Local
Wyoming Business
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
City
Riverton, WY
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Water Heater#Central Air Conditioning#Home Source Realty
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Riverton Bulletin

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton, WY
64
Followers
312
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy