Take a look at these homes for sale in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Riverton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

820 Mary Anne, Riverton, 82501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $138,000 | Townhouse | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Come and view this 1700 square foot town home with spacious bedrooms and many updates including flooring, heating system, water heater and kitchen appliances. Privacy fenced back patio with a two car detached garage. Call for a showing today.

18 Broken Wheel, Riverton, 82501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,136 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for that country feel? You will get it in this great property on 2.26 acres where the city meets the country. The main level offers an open rustic living area with vaulted ceilings & large windows to bring in natural light. The Master Bedroom leads to a nicely sized walk-in closet which then takes you to the large main bath. The main level also has one more bedroom & laundry room. The walkout basement has original, unique tiled floors in the massive family room, great for entertaining.

505 N 1St, Riverton, 82501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Charming bungalow with a large yard and tons of opportunity to make it yours! Large living room with 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor. Attached one car garage leads to the back yard with an extra storage shed perfect for all your yard tools and there is already a space fenced off for a garden as well as extra parking. Downstairs is a world of options with two large rooms and a laundry. Anyone could add additional bedrooms.

917 W Fremont, Riverton, 82501 5 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Here is your chance to own a fabulously updated home with a 25' x 40' shop in town! In the last few years there has been updates of a new (metal) roof, a new electric panel & new wiring for both the house and the shop, a new kitchen with hickory cabinets and stainless steel appliances, a new furnace with central air conditioning, a new bathroom downstairs and too much more to list. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz today before you miss your chance!!

