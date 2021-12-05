Check out these Mitchell homes on the market

(Mitchell, SD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mitchell. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

25451 407Th Ave, Mitchell, 57301 4 Beds 4 Baths | $695,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,406 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Here is a must see acreage on 11.68 +/- acres with tons of extras. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sunken living area, large master bedroom and bathroom with in-floor heat, office, attached deep 3 stall garage, and much more. Also featured is a guest house, built in '04, with 2 bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room, living room and full kitchen. 30x50 heated shop, 12x30 & 10x12 storage shed, and 30x30 quonset. There is a billboard advertising agreement that will also go with the property.

718 S Wisconsin St, Mitchell, 57301 4 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Seller is motivated! Spacious and clean four (4) bedroom, one (1) bathroom home with lots of room and potential. Enclosed porch on the front and back of the house and nice sized yard with a single detached garage. Property is being sold ''As-Is''.

1315 W Ash Ave, Mitchell, 57301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 1961

A well cared for home in a great neighborhood. Close to parks and schools. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, big bay window overlooking the large and fenced-in backyard, deck, garden shed, basement bedroom with egress window and murphy bed, updated basement bathroom, drain tiled basement and much more. Over 2,300 sq ft of finished space. Come take a look at this spacious home!

912 5Th Ave, Mitchell, 57301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $127,500 | Single Family Residence | 772 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Newly updated in 2021...siding, shingles, windows, basement walls, HVAC/furnace, H20 heater, flooring, kitchen cabinets/counters, electrical all in this cozy 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a detached single garage and storage shed. Check this out!!

