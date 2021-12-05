Take a look at these homes for sale in Connellsville

(Connellsville, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Connellsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3806 Swiss Mountain Drive, Champion, 15622 3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This large (1237 sq. ft.) three Bedroom, three Bath, Condo was recently completely remodeled with beautiful custom designed and built Hickory Kitchen cabinets (with many special features) and stainless appliances (under warranty) including a wine refrigerator, custom built deluxe Ceramic Baths (with walk in showers), Split Zone Heat Pump/AC in Living Room/Kitchen, new composite decking, new carpet throughout, ceramic floors in Kitchen, Baths and Foyer, new 6 panel doors and cedar trim throughout, new baseboard heaters & thermostats. mountain stone floor to ceiling fireplace. The Condo is completely furnished (including most household items) and is in ready to move in condition.

2 Second Avenue, Scottdale, 15683 3 Beds 2 Baths | $774,900 | Farm | 2,470 Square Feet | Built in 1856

Don't miss out on this one in a lifetime opportunity! Gracious circa 1856 brick farmhouse in East Huntingdon Township situated on 52 acres. The home has been well maintained with so much charm & character! Kitchen features custom cherry cabinets. Custom cherry hardwood flooring & paneling throughout the home! The large living room features a stone cased wood burning fireplace. Large front porch overlooks the farm in the quiet country setting. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms & full bath along with the finished attic. The basement is partially finished with a bedroom, gorgeous full bath & laundry room. Large bank barn & many outbuildings. Bring your ideas and turn this into a wedding venue or development...the options are yours!

141 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Acme, 15610 3 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Located in the Bear Rocks community are 2 parcels totaling just over half an acre. The house on this property is in very poor condition and needs to be torn down. Existing well and septic on the property.

884 Pleasant Valley Rd, Mt. Pleasant, 15666 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,432 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Welcome to this 2 story home on almost an acre in Bullskin Twp! Looking to have your own business here is the perfect spot with the garage & parking area! Zoned for business with residence. Home has been recently remodeled. On the main level you have a beautiful kitchen with custom hickory cabinets, granite counter tops and farmhouse copper sink! Off the kitchen is the dining room and living room (currently used as a bedroom) and a full bath with laundry. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and a half bath. Home is insulated very well with closed cell polyurethane insulation, Anderson windows, and has electric heat with central air! Nice front porch and back porch on the home with the back porch overlooking the large side yard and gazebo area.

