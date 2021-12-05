Take a look at these homes for sale in Safford

(Safford, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Safford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1102 W Roadrunner St, Safford, 85546 4 Beds 3 Baths | $384,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,860 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Looking for a family home that will offer plenty of room for a large family? Look no further at this fantastic find, 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 story beautiful upgraded home on 1 Acre! It comes fully equipped with spacious bedrooms, master suite located on the main floor, two toned paint, recess lighting, 9' ceilings upstairs and down stairs, open concept great room, loft area upstairs. The kitchen is grandeur with the open concept feel, Granite Counter tops, an Island, matching black appliances, Mahogany Solid Wood Staggered cabinets with crown molding and undermount lighting, corner pantry, and ceramic tile floors. Take a step outside to your covered porch or patio and enjoy the scenic views of the Mountains. Situated on 1 acre lot, the back yard is perfect for privacy and is a blank canvas for your workshop, garden or parking for toys and is waiting for your ideas to make it beautiful! Call today for a showing! You will want to call this your next home!

For open house information, contact Wendy Pozo, KeyHole Properties at 928-965-8091

1324 29Th St, Safford, 85546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,451 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath well maintained home is not going to last long. Features living and family rooms , stone fireplace , laundry room with room for a freezer, large covered patio, metal storage shed and garage. Call now to see.

For open house information, contact Lupe Cleland, Casa Del Sol Realty at 928-428-6363

2929 Hwy 70, Safford, 85546 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,626 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This newly updated home has everything you're looking for! This large 2,626 sq ft home sits on 0.60 acres and has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and plenty of built in storage throughout the entire home. The kitchen and dining area lead you out onto the back patio that has a pretty amazing view of the mountains! With the cottonfield being directly behind the back wall, you'll have plenty of peace and quiet while enjoying the patio. There are two separate family rooms, one including a fireplace. This property comes with a detached garage/shop.

For open house information, contact Sarah Mabry, KeyHole Properties at 928-965-8091

4268 W Watson Ln, Safford, 85546 5 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,394 Square Feet | Built in 2013

You will fall in love with this home the minute you walk into it. Beautiful open concept kitchen, dining and living room with a gorgeous fireplace. This home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bonus rooms. 2 bedrooms are located on the main floor and the others are downstairs. You can use the stairs or the slide on down to the basement that is loaded with fun, a play room with a jungle gym, monkey bars and a slide. When you are ready to relax, around the corner is the family room, with a projector screen and surround sound. This room also has a kitchenette and a drinking fountain. Didi I mention the intercom system through ought the house, Easy clean up as well, as this home has central vacuum on both levels, that also seconds as a automobile vacuum in the garage. This home has 9 foot ceilings up and downstairs, lots of storage on both levels, a walk in pantry, a lighted stairway and downstairs hallway. The backyard has been landscaped beautifully and has a workshop with a 1/2 bath as well. There is a lot of room on the outside of the block wall to add that large shop if desired. This is a beautiful home that is ready for you today. Please call to schedule an appointment to see this beauty

For open house information, contact Alicia Hart, Tierra Antigua Realty (Safford) at 928-985-1400