Check out these homes for sale in Chickasha now

(Chickasha, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Chickasha. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2800 S 29Th Street, Chickasha, 73018 3 Beds 2 Baths | $158,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,962 Square Feet | Built in 1920

The bones are good! This farmhouse-style home is the perfect home to make a modern farmhouse. Features 3 beds 2 baths. Dining room, breakfast nook, large living room with wood-burning stove. Original wood flooring throughout and under carpeted areas. Beautiful views from front and backyard. Large laundry room and basement. Lot next door is included with the purchase price and is approximately .65 additional acres or can be separated. It has been lived in so everything works as intended. Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Lisa Dennison-Casper, Whittington Realty at 405-703-4100

2012 W Idaho Avenue, Chickasha, 73018 2 Beds 1 Bath | $47,500 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Cute as can be, older home in established neighborhood with oversized back yard. Property is 2 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car attached garage. Being sold "AS IS". Same family for since 1969. Minerals reserved. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher all stay. Free standing carport on the side yard. Floor furnace and wall heater & window units. Full legal description E 25' Lot 11 & All Lot 12 in Phillips Addition. No VA, FHA, or USDA loans. Conventional or Cash Only. Reserved items in the garage & under the carport, paving bricks & landscaping bricks reserved.

For open house information, contact Deb Sutterfield, C21/Mosley Real Estate at 405-222-2100

1195 State Highway 19, Chickasha, 73018 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This just might be the Gem you've been looking for! This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home sits on 1.32 acres of land that serves many purposes! Run a business in the Utility Building (has 1/2 bath), Utilize the Greenhouse, & enjoy the garden...or create your own set up! Whatever you decide, just don't delay getting to see this one! The Home has just been Freshly Painted with Agreeable Gray color, and NEW Carpet and Vinyl Floors (in the bathrooms) just installed! Step into the large living with nice features like a Fireplace and Built Ins. The Kitchen has a Stainless Steel Double Oven for your inner baker! The Bedrooms (all 3) are large with nice closet space! This home has lots of cabinets & closets for your storage! Enjoy the covered patio, and there is a carport in front of the 2 car garage for the extra covered parking! Come See!

For open house information, contact Andrea Sampley, Keller Williams Central OK ED at 405-330-2626

1327 W Chickasha Avenue, Chickasha, 73018 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,498 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Have you been looking for a home in the heart of Chickasha? Your search may very well be over. Come take a look at this charming home with newly updated 3/4 inch oak wood floors and subfloors, an updated kitchen with beautiful cabinets, butcher block countertops, Culligan water softener system, Samsung stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Gather in the living room around the gorgeous fireplace after a long day or even watch TV. The living room can fit two separate couches or a small sectional. This property features a three bedroom layout with two full bathrooms and tasteful interior colors throughout. A new roof and decking was installed in 2017. Step outside to a large back yard that is fenced in with a detached two car garage. The basement has a newer hot-water heater. There are plenty of windows for natural lighting. There are so many unique features about this home you'll want to see them in person.

For open house information, contact Meghan Groff, Chamberlain Realty LLC at 405-300-0543