Check out these homes on the Natchitoches market now

(Natchitoches, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Natchitoches. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1101 Clarence Drive, Natchitoches, 71457 4 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

Very nice unit, well kept, nice yard area.

For open house information, contact PAT TODD, Capital Realty of Natchitoches, L.L.C. at 318-356-9052

604 Watson Drive, Natchitoches, 71457 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,477 Square Feet | Built in None

Very attractive and well-maintained home with tasteful finishes in Pecan Park. Fresh, neutral paint throughout. Wood laminate and ceramic tile floors throughout. New HVAC with warranty. All appliances stay including refrigerator, stainless gas oven, dishwasher, and new washer and dryer. Both bathrooms including on-suite off main bedroom have full tub/shower. Outside, you'll find a covered patio and fenced in back yard with shade trees. Two car carport with storage. There is a shed that is attached to it's own foundation. Schedule an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Kim Bowen, Bolton Realty at 318-354-0404

0 Rosehill Plantation Drive, Natchez, 71456 4 Beds 3 Baths | $735,280 | Single Family Residence | 2,828 Square Feet | Built in 2021

WATERFRONT LOT ON CANE RIVER! WOW! THIS ONE WOULD BE PERFECT FOR THE MAGAZINES OR IN A MOVIE ! PICTURESQUE WATERFRONT LOT THAT HAS A GRADUAL SLOPE DOWN TO THE WATER! THIS HOME IS TO BE BUILT BY DURAND BUILDERS & WAS DESIGNED BY JEFF BURNS, 4 BEDS 2.5 BATH WITH SO MANY EXTRAS WHERE DO I BEGIN ELEGANT MASTER SUITE SEPERATED FROM THE OTHER BEDS, SPA TUB HIS & HER WALKIN CLOSETS, SEPARATE CUSTOM SHOWER HUGE SOAKER TUB & DOUBLE VANITIES PRIVATE WATER CLOSET, 3 FIREPLACES IN THIS HOME, ONE IN FAMILY ROOM, 2ND IN THE KEEPING ROOM, 3RD IS OUTSIDE UNDER THE PUSH BUTTON SCREENED IN PATIO, A GREAT SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING, OUTDOOR KITCHEN AND BEADED CEILING. BACK INSIDE, YOU REALLY WILL ENJOY THE OPEN LIVING, DINING & KEEPING AREAS, SO YOU CAN SEE ACROSS THIS SPACIOUS LIVING AREA FROM THE DINING ROOM ALL THE WAY ACROSS TO THE LIVING ROOM FIREPLACE, OVERSIZED BREAKFAST BAR AND TOP OF THE LINE KITCHEN, DOUBLE GARGAE AND EXTRA 3RD STORAGE BAY ,STILL TIME TO CUSTOMIZE AND PUT YOUR FINISHING TOUCHES!

For open house information, contact STEVEN SEALE, STEVEN SEALE PROPERTIES, LLC at 318-445-3359

274 Vienna Bend Drive, Natchitoches, 71457 3 Beds 2 Baths | $312,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,922 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Cane River tri-level home perfect for the entertainer. Top level - huge 800+ square foot sun room with lots of windows overlooking the water for your enjoyment and your guests. If you love company or need lots of living area for your family, this is the one. Kitchen completely remodeled with granite, stainless appliances, vinyl plank flooring. Island and pantry for the cook. Den is cozy for those lazy afternoons watching TV. Mid level - formal dining room, office/possible 4th bedroom, two generous bedrooms and a full bath complete this level. Lower level - main bedroom suite is very private and has whirlpool tub, shower, double sinks, and washer/dryer. This home has two car garage plus two car carport for extra vehicles, boat, golf cart, etc. Cooking deck off sun room. Roof is ap 5 years old. Sitting deck by water for relaxing times. Retaining wall and pier on water. Located on a quiet dead street in Vienna Bend, only 2 miles from Walmart.

For open house information, contact Janice Bolton, Bolton Realty at 318-354-0404