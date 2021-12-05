Check out these homes for sale in Clanton now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Clanton News Alert
 5 days ago

(Clanton, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Clanton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2621 County Road 81 Road, Clanton, 35045

4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,088 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Are you looking for a country feel on 10 acres +/- with a pond just right outside the city limits! This home has a total of 6 rooms which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office space, and a playroom/flex room which are located in the fully finished basement and are both currently being used as bedrooms. The basement also has a bathroom and family area. The great room has high ceilings with a beautiful gas log stone fireplace. The dining room area is open to the kitchen which has fabulous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar area along with beautiful glazed cabinets. Right off of the kitchen is the laundry room and pantry area that leads to a two car garage located on the main level of the home. There is also a two car garage located in the basement area for additional parking or to be used as a workshop space or for lawn equipment, boat, etc. The master suite has a trey ceiling and the master bath has dual vanities, a jetted tub, a separate shower, and a walk in closet. On the main level of the home, enjoy the covered/uncovered deck for grilling and family time along with the beautiful view of the pond behind the home. There is a covered/uncovered patio also below the deck which in total, provides a very large entertainment area in the back yard.

11801 Highway 82 Highway, Maplesville, 36750

5 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Forthcoming

