Check out these homes for sale in Clanton now

(Clanton, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Clanton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2621 County Road 81 Road, Clanton, 35045 4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,088 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Are you looking for a country feel on 10 acres +/- with a pond just right outside the city limits! This home has a total of 6 rooms which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office space, and a playroom/flex room which are located in the fully finished basement and are both currently being used as bedrooms. The basement also has a bathroom and family area. The great room has high ceilings with a beautiful gas log stone fireplace. The dining room area is open to the kitchen which has fabulous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar area along with beautiful glazed cabinets. Right off of the kitchen is the laundry room and pantry area that leads to a two car garage located on the main level of the home. There is also a two car garage located in the basement area for additional parking or to be used as a workshop space or for lawn equipment, boat, etc. The master suite has a trey ceiling and the master bath has dual vanities, a jetted tub, a separate shower, and a walk in closet. On the main level of the home, enjoy the covered/uncovered deck for grilling and family time along with the beautiful view of the pond behind the home. There is a covered/uncovered patio also below the deck which in total, provides a very large entertainment area in the back yard.

11801 Highway 82 Highway, Maplesville, 36750 5 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1998

