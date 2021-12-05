Take a look at these homes for sale in Marianna

(Marianna, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marianna will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4138 Vereen Street, Greenwood, 32443 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1989

CALLING ALL INVESTORS/FIXER UPPER - Great opportunity to own your own home in the Panhandle on a more than half acre lot. This doublewide mobile home needs some repairs and updates but will be a great investment for you. There is a formal living room, an eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a laundry room. There is an open front and back porch. You have room for your RV, Boat, Garden and/or a few pets to enjoy in this country setting. Call us today!

4391 Wilton Street, Marianna, 32446 4 Beds 3 Baths | $298,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,572 Square Feet | Built in 1946

CHARMING OLDER HOME in the city limits of Marianna that has been beautifully remodeled and updated. The home features original hardwood floors except kitchen, Den, MBedroom. Living Room has Fireplace with built in shelving on either side. Kitchen boast of New Custom Built Cabinets, New Refrigerator, New Farm Sink, New Dishwasher, New Range/Oven, and New Range Hood. Beside the Refrigerator you will discover a pull out Pantry. Additional Pantry Closet included. Dining Room has new paint and wainscoting. Full Bath downstairs has New Sink, New Toilet, Tub with tile, and Custom Cabinets. All Bedrooms have been freshly painted. Upstairs AC was replaced in 2020. A New Mini-split AC has been added in MBedroom. The Master has French Doors that open to New Balcony. Washer and Dryer will convey.

4874 Dogwood Drive, Marianna, 32446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautifully renovated home mins from schools & downtown Marianna. Everything in the house has been updated. Renovations include new metal roof, flooring throughout, recessed lighting, new heat pump AC, well, all new flooring, hot water heater, kitchen cabinets, & countertops. It sits on a large 1.2 acre lot with plenty of room for the kids to play. The home features an open floor plan with a very spacious living room, a dining room with built-in cabinets with Asian accent pulls. The kitchen has gorgeous new cabinets, granite countertops, a farm style sink, new stainless appliances, & a subway tiled back splash. One bedroom is a little smaller but the other two bedrooms are nice sized with both having access to full baths. The master has a patio off back for enjoying your morning coffee.

4342 Kelson Avenue, Marianna, 32446 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1942

NEWLY UPDATED! This traditional 2/1 home in Marianna has so many updates that it's almost new! New Windows, New Bathroom, New Roof, New Cabinets and countertops, Newer Heat and Air, New Hot Water Heater! The original 3rd bedroom was converted to a large laundry room with cabinets and work counter that could also be used for an office area. Check out the pictures and then go and see this beautiful home! This home is close to Chipola College, Jackson Hospital, Florida Caverns State Park and close to Grocery Store! This home is priced to sell fast! Don't wait!

