House hunt Great Bend: See what’s on the market now

(Great Bend, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Great Bend will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2221 Franklin, Great Bend, 67530 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1958

If you are looking for BEAUTIFUL curb appeal in your next home, look no further! You will immediately notice the well manicured lawn with mature trees and gorgeous flowers once you pull up to the front of the house. The low maintenance exterior has a combination of brick, newer windows, siding, vinyl privacy fence, and impact resistant roof. When you walk in the front door you will find an open formal dining area that adjoins to the large kitchen. Open to the kitchen is an oversized family room addition with access to the guest half bath and new deck in the serene backyard! 3 bedrooms occupy the front of the house, along with the full bathroom. The attached garage was converted into a large office, with a separate exterior entrance and covered porch. Could easily make a 4th bedroom with the addition of a closet. Large laundry room with space for storage. The backyard has a nice storage shed with electricity for multiple uses. The newer HVAC helps keep the home more efficient.

5400 Broadway Ave, Great Bend, 67530 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1964

You will want to look at this three bedroom brick ranch home. Nice sized living room, open to dining room/den, updated kitchen with newer hickory cabinets, countertops and appliances. Updated full bath and a 1/2 bath, convenient utility room. CH & CA replaced in 2015, The shingle attached garage has a tornado shelter in the floor, double parking, chain link fenced yard. Ready for new owners.

1809 White Sands Dr, Great Bend, 67530 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,845 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Sit bank and enjoy life in this Park West Town House featuring a large formal living room with W/B fireplace, formal dining room, nice kitchen, mudroom, main floor utilities, den of office, sunroom, nice master suite, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, basement with rec room or possible 3rd bedroom, 1845 sq ft, FA & CA, D/A garage, plus clubhouse and swimming pool.

2103 25Th Street, Great Bend, 67530 3 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Don't miss out on this great starter home. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and large kitchen/dining room. There's not much this house doesn't have to offer. Property also includes a great covered patio for entertaining and man/she shed for all your fun hobbies. Call for your showing today!

